Industry Leader Signs New Contract with the Impressive, eNvy Condominium
SILVER SPRING, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading D.C. residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to eNvy Condominium in Washington, D.C.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with eNvy," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
eNvy, an 11-story high-rise building, is home to 127 condominium units. Located in the highly sought-after Capitol Riverfront area, the building offers residents a "hotel-like" environment in a landscaped oasis with amazing views into the Washington Nationals Ballpark. This property boasts a two-story library as well as a rooftop deck, fitness center, 18-hour concierge service, underground parking and TV and e-lounges. In addition to being located near the metro station, residents enjoy an abundance of dining, shopping and nightlife options.
"The board was looking for a management company with a proven track record of successfully and swiftly delivering financial reporting with full transparency," said Trent Harrison, president, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "Coupled with FirstService Residential's ability to provide proactive support and guidance to the board are some of the reasons the eNvy board selected our team."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
