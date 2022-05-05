Leading Residential Property Management Company Signs New Contract
CANTON, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, has started providing full-service property management services to The Lanterns at Warren Woods in Ashland, Massachusetts.
"We're thrilled to welcome The Lanterns at Warren Woods to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and extensive knowledge of the Massachusetts market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."
The Lanterns at Warren Woods is a 55 and better community comprised of 93 single-family homes. The neighborhood sits adjacent to the 475-acre Ashland Reservoir and features a meeting house and outdoor swimming pool.
"The Lanterns was looking for a management company with a robust depth of resources," said Scott Bresnick, President, New England, FirstService Residential. "Additionally, our proven track record of successfully managing 55 and better communities attracted the board to our team."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
