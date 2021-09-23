HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the North American residential property management leader, has recently acquired the Association Management Division of Atlantic | Pacific Companies. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a fourth-generation real estate company with expertise in acquisitions, development, property management and investments in Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.
FirstService Residential's leadership position in the South Region is further cemented with the addition of 100 Atlantic | Pacific condominium high-rise and club communities and 900 property management professionals, including Tom Smith, CPA, LCAM and Chief Operating Officer of the Association Management Division, with decades of condominium financial and operational expertise.
"Our team was attracted to FirstService Residential's partnership philosophy and unwavering commitment to enhancing the property values and lifestyles of the residents they serve," said Randy Weisburd, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic | Pacific Companies. "Our customers will be in excellent hands based on FirstService Residential's reputation for attracting top talent in the industry and providing them with best-in-class resources and programs."
"This important acquisition further enhances our position in the South Florida market," said David Diestel, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Residential. "Not only does this acquisition support our growth strategy but it strengthens our talent pool and furthers our brand position, allowing us to deliver on each association's unique vision for their community."
ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE RESIDENTIAL
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service every day.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com
