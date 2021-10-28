FirstSun Capital Bancorp

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") reported net income of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $11.3 million in the prior quarter and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share was $0.46 for the third quarter 2021, compared to $0.60 in the prior quarter and $0.81 in the third quarter of 2020.

Mollie Carter, FirstSun's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to build momentum in our business with strong growth in C&I loans, excluding PPP balance forgiveness, and deposits. As we continue our strategic investments in the business, most notably in the Southwest, we are pleased with the growing diversification across our regions and business lines, as well as the strength of our fee business offerings. We maintain our belief in relationship banking and strong underwriting as evidenced by our asset quality metrics, including our year-to-date annualized net charge-off ratio of six basis points."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net income totaled $8.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average assets was 0.62% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.82% in the prior quarter, and the return on average equity was 6.68% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 8.82% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $40.0 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin improved 20 basis points to 3.01% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase in average earning assets of $134.9 million, an increase of 16 basis points in yield on earning assets and a decrease of four basis points in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Average loans grew by $43.4 million, investment securities grew by $8.6 million and interest bearing cash balances grew by $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 29 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter, due to a combination of an improving loan mix, fees from loan prepayments and a decline of $23.4 million in average PPP loan balances, net of deferred fees. Our total cost of deposits decreased by four basis points to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses totaled $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 were $1.4 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans of (0.15)% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or a ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.30% annualized, in the prior quarter. The year to date annualized net charge-off ratio through the third quarter of 2021 was 0.06%. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.26% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled 1.30% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.63% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.85% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $28.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower mortgage banking income. Service charges on deposits increased $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due to increases in both commercial and consumer deposit fees. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, due primarily to a decline in loan origination volume and mortgage servicing asset and hedging valuation impacts. Total mortgage loan originations declined by $83.9 million, or 13.6%, in the third quarter of 2021 from the prior quarter, with mortgage loan refinance volumes declining by $80.5 million. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue totaled 41.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 47.0% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower salaries and benefits expense in both our banking and mortgage banking segments. Noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2021 also included $0.7 million in merger expenses related to the pending transaction with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc., compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. Merger expenses reduced diluted earnings per share by $0.04 for the third quarter compared to an impact of $0.06 in the prior quarter. 

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 17.5% compared to 16.2% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Total loans were $3.8 billion at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan balances, loans grew $99.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 11.0% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter, resulting primarily from growth in commercial and industrial balances.

Deposits

Average deposits increased $142.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 12.3% on an annualized basis, to $4.8 billion, compared to the prior quarter, with growth in both business and consumer deposits. Noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented 32.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and the loan to deposit ratio was 80.8% at September 30, 2021.

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above "well capitalized" thresholds. As of September 30, 2021, the common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio was 10.32%, the total risk based capital ratio was 12.55% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.19%. Book value per common share was $28.38 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.51 from June 30, 2021.  Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $26.10 at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.53 from June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").  FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the types of non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

  • Tangible stockholders' equity
  • Tangible assets
  • Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets
  • Tangible book value per common share
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans
  • Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income
  • Net interest margin on an FTE basis

The tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.   

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2021.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of FirstSun. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent management's expectations and assumptions regarding FirstSun's business, the economy and other future conditions. Such statements involve inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As such, FirstSun's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation, as well as the risks and uncertainties more fully discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in our proxy statement/prospectus dated August 10, 2021 that we filed with the SEC pursuant to Securities Act Rule 424(b)(3) in connection with our proposed merger with Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. on August 12, 2021 and in FirstSun's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission:

  • the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the merger (the "merger") of Pioneer Bancshares, Inc. ("Pioneer") with and into FirstSun when expected or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction);
  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement with respect to the merger;
  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where FirstSun and Pioneer do business or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the continuing impact of COVID-19 and its variants on FirstSun's business or Pioneer's business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the economy, and the resulting effect of these items on each party's operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of each party's borrowers and other customers;
  • the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth;
  • the inability to efficiently manage operating expenses; and
  • adverse changes in asset quality and credit risk.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, FirstSun undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Summary Data:







As of and For The Quarter Ended



As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020























Net interest income



$

39,965





$

36,400





$

34,338





$

114,782





$

99,156



Provision (benefit) for loan losses



3,500





(1,400)





4,800





1,750





15,100



Noninterest income



28,684





32,283





42,719





94,848





109,114



Noninterest expense



54,570





56,624





54,373





166,374





149,138



Income before income taxes



10,579





13,459





17,884





41,506





44,032



Provision for income taxes



1,851





2,178





3,130





7,159





7,707



Net income



8,728





11,281





14,754





34,347





36,325

























Diluted earnings per share



$

0.46





$

0.60





$

0.81





$

1.83





$

1.98



Return on average assets



0.62

%



0.82

%



1.23

%



0.85

%



1.06

%

Return on average equity



6.68

%



8.82

%



12.42

%



8.95

%



10.56

%

Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.81

%



3.03

%



3.00

%



3.08

%

Net interest margin (FTE basis)1



3.10

%



2.93

%



3.15

%



3.11

%



3.21

%

Efficiency ratio



79.49

%



82.44

%



70.56

%



79.37

%



71.61

%

Noninterest income to total revenue



41.78

%



47.00

%



55.44

%



45.25

%



52.39

%























Total assets



$

5,683,085





$

5,563,076





$

4,888,757





$

5,683,085





$

4,888,757



Total loans held-for-sale



122,217





136,999





147,624





122,217





147,624



Total loans held-for-investment



3,803,981





3,794,355





3,799,593





3,803,981





3,799,593



Total deposits



4,857,985





4,748,698





3,898,929





4,857,985





3,898,929



Total stockholders' equity



519,921





510,582





475,481





519,921





475,481



Period end loan to deposit ratio2



80.82

%



82.79

%



101.24

%



80.82

%



101.24

%

Book value per common share



28.38





27.87





25.95





28.38





25.95



Tangible book value per common share



26.10





25.57





23.60





26.10





23.60























1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

2 Loans are inclusive of loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment.

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited):







As of and For The Quarter Ended



As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020























Total interest income



$

43,261





$

40,069





$

39,160





$

125,776





$

115,810



Total interest expense



3,296





3,669





4,822





10,994





16,654



Net interest income



39,965





36,400





34,338





114,782





99,156



Provision (benefit) for loan losses



3,500





(1,400)





4,800





1,750





15,100



Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses



36,465





37,800





29,538





113,032





84,056



Noninterest income:





















Service charges on deposits



3,471





2,645





2,428





8,659





7,042



Credit and debit card fees



2,472





2,544





2,107





7,140





5,865



Trust and investment advisory fees



1,974





1,992





1,282





5,871





3,222



Mortgage banking income, net



20,151





22,936





35,535





68,144





89,986



Other noninterest income



616





2,166





1,367





5,034





2,999



Total noninterest income



28,684





32,283





42,719





94,848





109,114



Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and benefits



36,061





38,449





37,949





113,129





101,998



Occupancy and equipment



6,643





6,527





6,365





19,867





19,251



Amortization of intangible assets



355





354





371





1,063





1,093



Merger related expenses



705





1,279









1,984





1,984



Other noninterest expenses



10,806





10,015





9,688





30,331





24,812



Total noninterest expense



54,570





56,624





54,373





166,374





149,138



Income before income taxes



10,579





13,459





17,884





41,506





44,032



Provision for income taxes



1,851





2,178





3,130





7,159





7,707



Net income



$

8,728





$

11,281





$

14,754





$

34,347





$

36,325

























Earnings per share - basic



$

0.48





$

0.62





$

0.81





$

1.87





$

1.98



Earnings per share - diluted



$

0.46





$

0.60





$

0.81





$

1.83





$

1.98









Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets  as of (Unaudited):



($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020

Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

949,541





$

840,600





$

201,978





$

160,506



Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



531,395





508,975





468,586





476,986



Securities held-to-maturity



19,811





21,894





32,188





39,893



Loans held-for-sale, at fair value



122,217





136,999





193,963





147,624



Loans



3,803,981





3,794,355





3,846,357





3,799,593



Allowance for loan losses



(47,868)





(42,978)





(47,766)





(42,701)



Loans, net



3,756,113





3,751,377





3,798,591





3,756,892





















Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value



43,971





40,844





29,144





25,805



Premises and equipment, net



54,094





54,304





56,758





59,371



Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net



5,747





4,013





3,354





3,880



Goodwill



33,050





33,050





33,050





33,050



Intangible assets, net



8,605





8,959





9,667





10,059



All other assets



158,541





162,061





168,178





174,691



Total assets



$

5,683,085





$

5,563,076





$

4,995,457





$

4,888,757





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts



$

1,578,306





$

1,359,112





$

1,054,458





$

1,088,695



Interest-bearing deposit accounts:

















Interest-bearing demand accounts



201,510





194,840





164,870





136,512



Savings accounts and money market accounts



2,711,417





2,746,373





2,472,965





2,221,166



NOW accounts



37,888





101,749





95,297





75,382



Certificate of deposit accounts



328,864





346,624





365,959





377,174



Total deposits



4,857,985





4,748,698





4,153,549





3,898,929





















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase



117,001





113,786





115,372





131,251



Federal Home Loan Bank advances



40,000





40,000





70,411





212,994



Other borrowings



69,184





68,910





68,362





68,088



Other liabilities



78,994





81,100





101,976





102,014



Total liabilities



5,163,164





5,052,494





4,509,670





4,413,276





















Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock

















Common stock



2





2





2





2



Additional paid-in capital



260,864





260,516





259,363





258,780



Treasury stock



(38,148)





(38,148)





(38,148)





(38,148)



Retained earnings



289,798





281,070





255,451





244,191



Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



7,405





7,142





9,119





10,656



Total stockholders' equity



519,921





510,582





485,787





475,481



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

5,683,085





$

5,563,076





$

4,995,457





$

4,888,757









Share Data as of and for the periods ended:







As of and for the quarter ended



As of

and for the

year ended

December 31,

2020





September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020





















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



18,321,659





18,321,659





18,320,606





18,325,630



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



18,770,681





18,761,034





18,320,606





18,475,538



Period end common shares outstanding



18,321,659





18,321,659





18,321,659





18,321,659



Book value per common share



$

28.38





$

27.87





$

25.95





$

26.51



Tangible book value per common share3



$

26.10





$

25.57





$

23.60





$

24.18























3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

 





Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:







September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.15

%



9.18

%



9.72

%



9.73

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets



8.48

%



8.49

%



8.95

%



8.92

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.19

%



8.21

%



8.53

%



8.51

%

Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio



10.32

%



10.28

%



9.87

%



9.92

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio



10.32

%



10.28

%



9.87

%



9.92

%

Total risk based capital ratio



12.55

%



12.44

%



12.19

%



12.21

%







Summary of Net Interest Margin:



For the three months ended:







For the three months ended

September 30, 2021



For the three months ended

June 30, 2021



For the three months ended

 September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets





































Loans held-for-sale



$

122,007





$

986





3.23

%



$

133,592





$

1,168





3.50

%



$

125,858





$

934





2.98

%

Loans held-for-investment4



3,779,517





39,710





4.20

%



3,736,120





36,557





3.91

%



3,702,653





35,817





3.89

%

Investment securities



522,870





1,954





1.49

%



514,248





1,877





1.46

%



540,954





2,100





1.56

%

Interest-bearing cash and other assets



895,288





611





0.27

%



800,851





467





0.23

%



163,775





309





0.76

%

Total earning assets



5,319,682





43,261





3.25

%



5,184,811





40,069





3.09

%



4,533,240





39,160





3.47

%

Other assets



287,323













294,765













274,432











Total assets



$

5,607,005













$

5,479,576













$

4,807,672

















































Interest-bearing liabilities





































Demand and NOW deposits



$

241,488





$

139





0.23

%



$

317,651





$

285





0.36

%



$

227,118





$

280





0.50

%

Savings deposits



453,687





101





0.09

%



452,537





115





0.10

%



377,444





176





0.19

%

Money market deposits



2,264,682





1,054





0.19

%



2,233,460





1,148





0.21

%



1,841,639





1,459





0.32

%

Certificates of deposits



337,906





684





0.81

%



351,350





801





0.91

%



431,012





1,433





1.34

%

Total deposits



3,297,763





1,978





0.24

%



3,354,998





2,349





0.28

%



2,877,213





3,348





0.47

%

Repurchase agreements



120,009





13





0.04

%



144,421





18





0.05

%



138,367





23





0.07

%

Total deposits and repurchase agreements



3,417,772





1,991





0.23

%



3,499,419





2,367





0.27

%



3,015,580





3,371





0.45

%

FHLB borrowings



40,000





151





1.51

%



40,000





150





1.50

%



93,571





326





1.40

%

Other long-term borrowings



69,028





1,154





6.69

%



68,760





1,152





6.70

%



65,195





1,125





6.94

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,526,800





3,296





0.37

%



3,608,179





3,669





0.41

%



3,174,346





4,822





0.61

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



1,483,010













1,283,536













1,071,282











Other liabilities



74,286













76,080













86,687











Stockholders' equity



522,909













511,781













475,357











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

5,607,005













$

5,479,576













$

4,807,672

















































Net interest income







$

39,965













$

36,400













$

34,338







Net interest spread







2.88

%











2.68

%











2.86

%





Net interest margin







3.01

%











2.81

%











3.03

%





Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)5







3.10

%











2.93

%











3.15

%

























4 Includes nonaccrual loans.

5 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

 





For the nine months ended:







For the nine months ended September 30, 2021



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020

($ in thousands)



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets

























Loans held-for-sale



$

135,202





$

3,257





3.21

%



$

114,919





$

2,778





3.22

%

Loans held-for-investment6



3,761,029





115,423





4.09

%



3,433,533





103,699





4.03

%

Investment securities



511,757





5,646





1.47

%



571,605





8,238





1.92

%

Interest-bearing cash and other assets



693,833





1,450





0.28

%



166,663





1,095





0.88

%

Total earning assets



5,101,821





125,776





3.29

%



4,286,720





115,810





3.60

%

Other assets



287,500













278,318











Total assets



$

5,389,321













$

4,565,038





































Interest-bearing liabilities

























Demand and NOW deposits



$

271,955





$

636





0.31

%



$

203,918





$

802





0.52

%

Savings deposits



454,371





363





0.11

%



356,540





563





0.21

%

Money market deposits



2,183,473





3,305





0.20

%



1,763,061





5,338





0.40

%

Certificates of deposits



350,217





2,427





0.92

%



527,279





6,178





1.56

%

Total deposits



3,260,016





6,731





0.28

%



2,850,798





12,881





0.60

%

Repurchase agreements



131,444





49





0.05

%



110,411





139





0.17

%

Total deposits and repurchase agreements



3,391,460





6,780





0.27

%



2,961,209





13,020





0.59

%

FHLB borrowings



43,379





758





2.33

%



89,418





1,353





2.02

%

Other long-term borrowings



68,787





3,456





6.70

%



45,282





2,281





6.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,503,626





10,994





0.42

%



3,095,909





16,654





0.72

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



1,295,984













930,438











Other liabilities



77,878













79,959











Stockholders' equity



511,833













458,732











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

5,389,321













$

4,565,038





































Net interest income







$

114,782













$

99,156







Net interest spread







2.87

%











2.88

%





Net interest margin







3.00

%











3.08

%





Net interest margin (on an FTE basis)7







3.11

%











3.21

%

























6 Includes nonaccrual loans.

7 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

 





Loan Portfolio



($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30, 

2021



September 30,

2021

vs

June 30,

2021

% change



September 30,

2020



September 30,

 2021

vs

September 30,

2020

% change























Commercial



$

2,222,261





$

2,211,084





0.5

%



$

2,072,380





7.2

%

Commercial real estate



1,137,820





1,124,131





1.2

%



1,171,020





(2.8)

%

Residential real estate



425,927





444,491





(4.2)

%



539,543





(21.1)

%

Consumer



17,973





14,649





22.7

%



16,650





7.9

%

Total loans held-for-investment



$

3,803,981





$

3,794,355





0.3

%



$

3,799,593





0.1

%







Asset Quality:







As of and for the three months ended



As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020























Net charge-offs (recoveries)



$

(1,390)





$

2,836





$

(5)





$

1,648





$

945



Allowance for loan losses



$

47,868





$

42,978





$

42,701





$

47,868





$

42,701



Nonperforming loans, including loans 90 days past due and still accruing



$

30,303





$

43,423





$

26,632





$

30,303





$

26,632



Nonperforming assets



$

36,050





$

47,436





$

30,512





$

36,050





$

30,512



Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding



(0.15)

%



0.30

%



%



0.06

%



0.04

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding



1.26

%



1.13

%



1.12

%



1.26

%



1.12

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans



1.30

%



1.20

%



1.22

%



1.30

%



1.22

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans



157.96

%



98.98

%



160.34

%



157.96

%



160.34

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.81

%



1.16

%



0.71

%



0.81

%



0.71

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.63

%



0.85

%



0.61

%



0.63

%



0.61

%

















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:



Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per common share:



Tangible stockholders' equity as of:



($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Total stockholders'' equity (GAAP)



$

519,921





$

510,582





$

485,787





$

475,481



Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

















Goodwill



(33,050)





(33,050)





(33,050)





(33,050)



Other intangible assets



(8,605)





(8,959)





(9,667)





(10,059)



Total tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$

478,266





$

468,573





$

443,070





$

432,372







Tangible assets as of:



($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Total assets (GAAP)



$

5,683,085





$

5,563,076





$

4,995,457





$

4,888,757



Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

















Goodwill



(33,050)





(33,050)





(33,050)





(33,050)



Other intangible assets



(8,605)





(8,959)





(9,667)





(10,059)



Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



$

5,641,430





$

5,521,067





$

4,952,740





$

4,845,648







Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as of:







September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)



9.15

%



9.18

%



9.72

%



9.73

%

Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets



(0.67)

%



(0.69)

%



(0.77)

%



(0.81)

%

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.48

%



8.49

%



8.95

%



8.92

%





Tangible book value per common share as of:



($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Stockholders' equity (GAAP)



$

519,921





$

510,582





$

485,787





$

475,481



Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$

478,266





$

468,573





$

443,070





$

432,372



Total common shares outstanding



18,321,659





18,321,659





18,321,659





18,321,659



Book value per common share (GAAP)



$

28.38





$

27.87





$

26.51





$

25.95



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



$

26.10





$

25.57





$

24.18





$

23.60







Total loans excluding PPP loans and allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans as of:



($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



September 30,

2020



















Total loans (GAAP)



$

3,803,981





$

3,794,355





$

3,846,357





$

3,799,593



Less: PPP loans



(113,366)





(202,755)





(251,101)





(301,692)



Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



$

3,690,615





$

3,591,600





$

3,595,256





$

3,497,901





















Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)



1.26

%



1.13

%



1.24

%



1.12

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



1.30

%



1.20

%



1.33

%



1.22

%





Fully tax equivalent (FTE) net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis:







As of and For The Quarter Ended



As of and For The Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020























Net interest income (GAAP)



$

39,965





$

36,400





$

34,338





$

114,782





$

99,156



Gross income effect of tax exempt income



924





1,704





1,664





4,419





4,706



FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)



$

40,889





$

38,104





$

36,002





$

119,201





$

103,862

























Average earning assets



$

5,319,682





$

5,184,811





$

4,533,240





$

5,101,821





$

4,286,720



Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.81

%



3.03

%



3.00

%



3.08

%

Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP)



3.10

%



2.93

%



3.15

%



3.11

%



3.21

%

 

