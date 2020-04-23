WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson announced today that Katie Abbott has joined the firm as Director of Marketing and Communications. In her new role, Abbott will develop and oversee the implementation of all marketing and communications strategies for the firm across its 14 offices in the U.S., Europe and China. Specific responsibilities include corporate brand management, advertising and promotional strategies, content strategy, digital marketing, website management, and supporting the firm's marketing and business development efforts. She will be based in Fish's Washington, D.C. office and will report directly to the firm's CMBDO.
Abbott has more than 15 years of experience in strategic legal marketing management and leadership. Prior to joining Fish, she served as Director of Marketing and Communications for Hunton Andrews Kurth in Washington, D.C., where she directed overall marketing and brand strategy for the global law firm. Previously, she was the Marketing and Creative Services Manager at Dewey & LeBoeuf in New York.
She received her B.A. from James Madison University in 2001.
Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.
