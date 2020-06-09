TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, announced the opening of a new, full-service Tampa, Florida office. Located in the Westshore business district, it is Fisher's first major East Coast facility and adds to existing major US locations in Texas, Washington, and California. It will eventually accommodate 600 employees.
"Over 10 years ago, we opened our first Washington office. In 2017 we opened our first Texas office to give employees a 'menu of choices' to live and work from," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Today, our Washington office is our largest by headcount. Texas and California are roughly same sized with over 500 employees each. We're delighted to add Tampa to our office options. This new office allows us to better retain and attract talent from throughout the Eastern Seaboard."
Regarding Fisher's new office, Tampa-area officials said:
- "This announcement is a huge win for our city and proves that Tampa's momentum for attracting major global operations hasn't slowed down. I couldn't be happier to welcome Fisher Investments to Tampa and I'm confident they will find the high-quality talent they need to thrive here." – Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa
- "The addition of Fisher Investments to Tampa is another boost to our fast-growing financial services sector. The Tampa region has earned a reputation as a top business destination with an extremely competitive talent pool that continues to attract top global companies. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Fisher Investments that benefits our community, their clients, and employees alike." - Craig J. Richard, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council
- "We're thrilled Fisher Investments has chosen to open a regional headquarters in Hillsborough County. We're grateful for their investment and the addition of hundreds of new high-wage jobs for our residents." - Les Miller, Chairman of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners
Other leaders at Fisher Investments also commented on the new office:
- "Continuing to create a diversity of office opportunities adds to our efforts to be a workplace leader for all of our employees." - Carrianne Coffey, Senior Executive Vice President and Co-Leader of Fisher's Diversity and Inclusion Task Force
- "This is a long-planned expansion and the new office is a testament to the strength of our client-focused business in a time of great uncertainty for many. Amid recent market volatility we've continued to help more new clients and maintained very high client retention." - Senior Executive Vice President Jill Hitchcock and Co-Leader of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Task Force
- "We've continued to outperform across a wide array of client investment strategies in the period, when so many others struggle. All of these factors have helped us grow assets under management, continue investing in future business growth, and bring this expansion to fruition." – Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President
Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Fisher concluded, "As Founder and a born, bred and lifelong West Coaster, this step into the East Coast culminates an alignment of American time zones I never could have envisioned 41 years ago when starting."
About Fisher Investments
Fisher Investments is one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers and serves over 74,000 clients globally. Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries currently manage over $124 billion in assets—over $77 billion for North American private investors, over $31 billion for institutional investors, over $12 billion for European private investors and over $1 billion for small and mid-size business 401k plans.
