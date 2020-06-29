MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FITLIGHT®, a technology company who designs and creates innovative exercise and training environments with light sensors, announced today it has signed 2019 WNBA All-Star MVP, Erica Wheeler, of the Indiana Fever as an official brand ambassador. Wheeler is currently utilizing a customized FITLIGHT Trainer™ with FITLIGHT® accessories as she prepares for the upcoming 2020 WNBA season.
Wheeler was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where FITLIGHT's U.S. office is based. In 2009, Wheeler attended Rutgers University, where she made it to the NCAA Tournament in each of her first three seasons. When Wheeler's time at Rutgers concluded, she entered the 2013 WNBA Draft, where she went undrafted. Wheeler was a member of the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty during the 2015 season. After earning a training camp invitation from the Indiana Fever in 2016, Wheeler signed with the team and has been a member of the Fever ever since. During the 2019 season, Wheeler finished second on the team in scoring and first in assists, earning her a spot in her first WNBA All-Star Game. She went on to become the first ever undrafted WNBA player to win the All-Star MVP.
With the 2020 WNBA season set to tipoff in July, Wheeler is currently preparing for the season with FITLIGHT® products and will bring them with her to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. IMG Academy, also an early adopter of the FITLIGHT®, is hosting a single site environment for the 2020 WNBA season due to COVID-19. Preseason preparations are a big part of this, and Wheeler has been making the most of this time by incorporating FITLIGHT® into her training. Wheeler also plans to utilize FITLIGHT® during her youth basketball camps, hosted by Wheeler Kid Foundation, her non-profit organization.
"FITLIGHT® has been a fantastic addition to my workouts. Their system is unlike anything I've used before and does a great job of replicating the quick decisions I need to make on the floor as a point guard," said Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever Guard. "This offseason has been different due to COVID-19. When I step foot onto the IMG Academy campus for the upcoming WNBA season, I want to have the edge on my competition. FITLIGHT® is helping me prepare to do that. I'm excited to become a brand ambassador and showcase this technology to my teammates and the youth I work with through my foundation."
"Erica is a terrific talent who has rapidly improved during her career and our goal is to help her continue to improve as an athlete," said Rob Bouw, Director of Sales at FITLIGHT®. "With Erica as an ambassador, we can reach a broader audience, and with her infectious enthusiasm and energy, she aligns directly with the brand. She's in the prime of her career professionally and the work she does in the community with the next generation of athletes is inspiring. FITLIGHT® is already well represented within the NBA; the WNBA is growing faster than ever and we're ecstatic to welcome Erica to our team."
About FITLIGHT®
FITLIGHT Corp. is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, and serves customers worldwide. FITLIGHT® specializes in designing and creating equipment and technology applicable in sports, healthcare and tactical industries and have embraced innovative technology in the creation of products for all to enjoy in the pursuit of performance excellence. The goal at FITLIGHT® is to change the way performance is measured and to be the global leader in revolutionizing human performance by offering interactive, adaptable, and measurable training solutions, and improving the relationship between the brain and body.
For more information, please visit https://www.fitlighttraining.com.
Connect / Follow FITLIGHT®
