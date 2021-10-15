SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Seth Scholl, DO, Mark A. Testaiuti, MD, Scott Jarmain, MD, Larry Deutsch, MD and Kamaldeep Singh Momi, MD of Coastal Spine for 2021.
Dr. Kam Momi is the founder of Coastal Spine. He has been Chief of the Spine Surgery Department for Jefferson South Jersey Hospitals since 2019. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon whose focus is exclusively on the neck and spine.
Dr. Deutsch is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who has specialized in spine surgery for more than 30 years. He cofounded the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program and has trained both orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons in spine surgery. Dr. Deutsch has been on the cutting edge of innovative procedures, which he has taught in both local and national settings.
Dr. Testaiuti is a board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in spine care, complex spinal surgery, and minimally invasive spine surgery. He co-founded the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program and has trained both orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons in spine surgery.
Dr. Jarmain is a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as pain management. He focuses on nonsurgical care of spine disorders. He performs spinal injections for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes throughout the entire spine. He also promotes 'Regenerative Medicine': where a patient's own Platelet Rich Plasma, Stem Cells & Concentrated Bone Marrow Aspirate are utilized to treat chronic & acute injuries of joints, tendons, ligaments and the spine.
Dr. Scholl is a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and deals solely with the nonsurgical treatment of neck, back and joint pain. He is the director of electrodiagnostics in which he performs all the "pain-less" EMG's and supervises the intraoperative monitoring uses during surgery.
