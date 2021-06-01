BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Biosciences, the leader in data-centric pathology and tissue analysis, today announced that the company has moved its headquarters to a new location in Broomfield, Colorado, just north of Denver. The office, at 11800 Ridge Parkway, will accommodate the company's growth in digital image analysis support for pharmaceutical clients. It also includes room for the company's growing clinical support team and a high throughput laboratory.
"Moving to this new location is key for our continued growth and innovation," said Trevor Johnson, Flagship Biosciences CEO. "Flagship's core strengths are in performing artificial intelligence enhanced tissue analysis to help pathologists do their work more quickly and efficiently, enabling them to identify the patients who will benefit most from a therapeutic. Our new laboratory setup and additional space will empower our teams to continue to collaborate and as we revolutionize tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics."
Flagship's technology, scientific process, and pathology oversight enable their clients to rapidly identify the right patients for clinical trials, and its regulatory experts provide guidance for biomarker development from early discovery through commercialization. The company's image analysis capabilities also provide a superior return on investment as clients save time in bringing their drugs to market. Flagship's Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory in the new office will deliver even greater efficiency for Flagship scientists to support client projects and diagnostic testing.
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. We are revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability associated with typical tissue assessments, and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. flagshipbio.com
