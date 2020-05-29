TROY, Mich., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) announced today that, due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other possible attendees, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a virtual-only format, instead of an in-person event.
Virtual meeting date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Virtual meeting time: 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time
Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FBC2020
Shareholders of record and beneficial holders of common stock as of the close of business on April 3, 2020 will be entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders of record will need to use their 16-digit control number to log into the website to be able to vote during the meeting. The 16-digit control number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or other notices shareholders received previously. Registered shareholders can email FBCInvestorRelations@Flagstar.com through Monday, June 1 to obtain their control number. Those without a control number or not wishing to vote during the meeting may enter the virtual meeting as a guest. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares.
Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the Corporation encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials may continue to be used to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. If stockholders have already voted, no additional action is required.
Subsequent to the virtual meeting, the presentation will be available as a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of flagstar.com for 90 days.
Additional detailed instructions on how to access the virtual meeting and ask questions are contained on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.flagstar.com/corporateprofile.
About Flagstar
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $26.8 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $225 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.
For further information
ANALYSTS: Kenneth Schellenberg, Investor Relations, (248) 312-5741
MEDIA: Susan Bergesen, Corporate Communications, (248) 312-6237