WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow, a world-class residential and commercial plumbing service in South Florida, announced the acquisition of Clean Slate Septic, a residential and commercial grease trap and septic tank cleaning service located in the same area of Florida. The acquisition is a strategic move for Flamingo to expand and realize company growth and was completed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Founded in 1992, Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow, the well-known family owned, and operated company provides residents and businesses of Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and Saint Lucie counties with honest and effective water quality solutions, backflow/fire line certifications, installations, and repairs, private fire hydrant flow testing, cleaning and maintenance for sewers and drains, grease trap tanks and septic tanks, leak detection, fire protection, as well as a comprehensive list of plumbing services.
"We are excited to welcome Clean Slate Septic's customers to the Flamingo family," said Paul Shaughnessy, President of Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow. "This addition further strengthens our place as the leader in providing first-class customer service in the industry to South Florida. We intend to leverage the acquirement of Clean Slate Septic to significantly grow the business and gain even more market share in the area while maintaining stability of our valuable customer relationships."
Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow gained 75 to 100 new customers with the acquisition, and now has a competitive advantage in expanding its reach to more kitchens, restaurants, and country clubs, which encompassed Clean Slate Septic's main customer base.
The acquisition will not result in any immediate changes to the business or operations of Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow and all customers can continue to expect the highest quality of services.
To learn more about Flamingo Plumbing & Backflow's partnership and acquisition opportunities, please contact Paul Shaughnessy at (561) 448-3200 or visit the website at http://www.flamingoplumbing.com.
