FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended  September 28, 2019.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 29, 2018.


For the 13 weeks

ended Sept. 28,

2019


For the 13 weeks
ended Sept. 29,

2018

REVENUES 




RESTAURANT FOOD AND

            BAR SALES          

$ 24,076,000


$ 22,342,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                 

4,348,000


4,245,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

400,000


409,000

RENTAL INCOME                                                

186,000


155,000

OWNER'S FEE                                            

--


25,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME                                

50,000


36,000





TOTAL REVENUES                       

$ 29,060,000


$ 27,212,000





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC            

$     916,000


$       616,000





NET INCOME  PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED                 

$             .49


$             .34










 For the 52 weeks
ended Sept. 28, 
2019  


For the 52 weeks
ended Sept. 29,
2018





RESTAURANT FOOD AND

            BAR SALES 

$     94,290,000


$   92,305,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                              

19,327,000


18,559,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES                

1,610,000


1,652,000

RENTAL INCOME                                             

762,000


626,000

OWNER'S FEE                                                     

--


138,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME                               

213,000


217,000





         TOTAL REVENUES

$  116,202,000


$ 113,497,000





NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.   

$     3,648,000


$   3,677,000





NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED     

$              1.96


$          1.98

 