FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019.
For the 13 weeks
For the 13 weeks
ended January
ended December
2, 2021
28, 2019
REVENUES
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$
22,771,000
$
24,633,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
8,011,000
5,707,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
386,000
360,000
RENTAL INCOME
187,000
194,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
25,000
47,000
-------------
-----------------
TOTAL REVENUES
$
31,380,000
$
30,941,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
780,000
$
494,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
0.42
$
0.27
