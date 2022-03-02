FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.











 13 Weeks Ended



 13 Weeks Ended

REVENUES





January 1, 2022



January 2, 2021





















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

28,212,000



$

22,771,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES





8,511,000





8,011,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES





446,000





386,000

RENTAL INCOME







199,000





187,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



35,000





25,000

TOTAL REVENUES





$

37,403,000



$

31,380,000





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 













FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.



$

1,564,000



$

780,000





















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE













BASIC AND DILUTED



$

0.84



$

0.42

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-declares-dividend-301494701.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.