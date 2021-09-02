COLUMBIA, Ma., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, FLAVORx announced their sponsorship of "Understanding Current Issues in Pediatric Medication Adherence", a free Continuing Education course designed to help pharmacists and pharmacy technicians understand the importance of taste and flavor choice when it comes to pediatric medication adherence. The ACPE-accredited course was published by the National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA) and is available on CEInsider.org. Pharmacy professionals can earn one hour of CE credit at no cost for completing the course.
"For children, taste and choice may be the only motivation to take a medication and successfully complete a full treatment program," Ursula Chizhik, Pharm D & Vice President of Quality at FLAVORx, explained. "We sponsored this course because it helps pharmacists and pharmacy technicians understand that by improving the palatability of a medication and allowing patients to choose how their medication will taste, they help improve therapy adherence, leading to both improved clinical and economic outcomes."
The CE course focuses on common barriers to pediatric medication adherence and how the introduction of choice in taste at the pharmacy can improve medication outcomes for children. The goal is to help pharmacy professionals understand why taste plays an important role in pediatric adherence and how they can help improve adherence by allowing children to choose how they want their medicine to taste. With demand for liquid antibiotics set to increase as children return to school in the fall, it's important that pharmacies are prepared to best serve pediatric patients and ensure that they are able to take any medicine they need if they get sick.
About FLAVORx: FLAVORx provides medication compliance solutions and pharmacy automation technology to over 40,000 retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and military pharmacies in North America. Since 1995, when the company was founded, over 160 million medications have been safely and effectively flavored to improve palatability and help children take their medicine. FLAVORx tests their products in medications to ensure the flavors do not impact the potency, stability, or efficacy of the active pharmaceutical ingredients.
