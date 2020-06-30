Acquisition expands Turbo Images into a powerhouse in the fleet graphics and large-format printing industry
SAINT-GEORGES, QC, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turbo Images today announced that it has acquired its competitor Lettrapub in a deal that brings together the talents and expertise of two of the best teams in the fleet graphics industry. The acquisition also includes Lettrapub's U.S. operation, Team Coach Imaging. Both Turbo Images and Lettrapub have deep roots in the Beauce, Quebec, region and a long legacy of delivering high-quality fleet graphics products and services to customers across North America.
"Turbo Images and Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging have always been great. Together, we are a powerhouse," said Pier Veilleux, President, Turbo Images. "By uniting, we are able to offer our customers greater capacity and faster turnaround, along with the continued commitment to excellence that both Turbo Images and Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging are known for."
Turbo Images was founded in 1993 with the goal of becoming the leading North American expert in fleet graphics. Since then, it has grown through a customer-focused strategy that includes award-winning design, world-class production, comprehensive installation, personalized attention by industry specialists, and systems to protect and maintain clients' corporate images on the road.
With equally deep experience in the sector, Lettrapub was established in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, in 1994. It has built up extensive expertise in large-format printing and has become a recognized leader in commercial signage. Its Team Coach Imaging operation specializes in fleet signage and digital printing for bus and recreational vehicles.
"We are excited about what this announcement means for our customers," said Stéphane Labillois, President and CEO, Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging. "With the combined strength of our workforce, we can offer the services of a larger company while still delivering the personal touch they already know from us. We will continue to provide our unwavering commitment to quality – but it will be Turbo-charged, with the power of both organizations behind us."
The acquisition is effective as of June 29, 2020. Financial terms of the agreement are confidential.
About Turbo Images
Headquartered in Saint-Georges, Quebec, Turbo Images is a leader in the North American fleet vehicle graphics market, a position earned through rigorous specialization. This includes provision of essential services such as award-winning design, world-class production, comprehensive installation, personalized attention by industry specialists, and systems to protect and maintain our clients' corporate images on the road. Turbo Images has 25+ years of experience, providing customers with a prestigious partner who matches their commitment to excellence. Visit us at www.turbo-images.com.