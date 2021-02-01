NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...INTENSE SNOWFALL RATES CONTINUE RESULTING IN DANGEROUS CONDITIONS... As of 1230 PM, radar and spotter reports indicate an intense band of snow across much of eastern Pennsylvania, just north and west of Philadelphia, to northern New Jersey. Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are common within the core of this band. The leading edge of this band however down into Chester County is heavy sleet and this will tend to change to heavy snow this afternoon. The band of intense snow should pivot or expand some across the Interstate 95 area into the western portions of southern New Jersey from Burlington to Camden counties from about the New Jersey Turnpike westward. The movement of this band however will greatly determine how much snow accumulates this afternoon and this evening. The intense snowfall rates combined with gusty winds are significantly reducing the visibilities to one quarter mile or less. This is resulting in dangerous traveling conditions, and therefore travel is not recommended across the areas being significantly impacted by this intense snowfall.