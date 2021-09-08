New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 By Flex

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Paul Lundstrom, Chief Financial Officer and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Presentation time: 10:50am PT / 1:50pm ET

Registration for the event can be found at: Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference. A replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

David A. Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

David.Rubin@flex.com 

Media & Press

Mark Plungy

Director, Corporate Public Relations

(408) 442-1691

Mark.Plungy@flex.com

 

 

