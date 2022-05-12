Online job marketplace offers career opportunities at local level for job seekers and employers
BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlexJobs, the leading job site for professionals seeking remote and flexible work, today announced the acquisition of online job marketplace and talent-matching platform, Localwise. The strategic addition brings a dedicated focus on local job searching and hiring to FlexJobs, which has provided the largest database of vetted and hand-screened remote and flexible job listings since 2007.
"Localwise's mission of building local companies, careers, and communities is an inspiring and natural extension of the FlexJobs brand," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "For more than 15 years, our resources have helped people find success in their career search. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Localwise under our umbrella and to continue supporting job seekers in their various work needs and location preferences," Sutton concluded.
With a goal to build the most trusted platform for local jobs, Oakland, CA-based Localwise was founded in 2014 and has grown to serve a community of more than 519,000 members. Its users can create profiles, enable fast application submissions, view the status of their applications in real time, be matched with employers, and build a network of people they know and trust.
Offering a full suite of local hiring solutions, the site has also helped over 50,000 local employers match with nearby talent. It empowers local businesses to thrive by transforming local hiring through trusted relationships, including access to a team of Hiring and Talent Specialists.
"Localwise is thrilled to join the FlexJobs family," said Ben Hamlin, Founder of Localwise. "Under Sara's leadership, FlexJobs has been the pioneer in the flexible jobs space since 2007. In the last two years, flexible work has become the norm, a phenomena that Sara and her team had the foresight to predict nearly 15 years ago. At Localwise, we couldn't be more excited to support the mission of FlexJobs and to amplify the company's impact," Hamlin added.
The companies will operate singularly under the FlexJobs brand. Complementing one another in both purpose and mission, each will equip job seekers with the right resources, tools, and insights needed to build a successful career.
For more information, please contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner@flexjobs.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Kathy Gardner, FlexJobs, (203) 253-9531, kgardner@flexjobs.com
SOURCE FlexJobs