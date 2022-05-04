An acquisition made to better support pilots and help address the pilot shortage in the aviation industry.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flight Schedule Pro, a leading provider of cloud-based business management software for flight schools, universities, flying clubs, and other aviation constituents, today announced it has acquired Coradine, the developer of LogTen, a world-leading advanced electronic pilot logbook platform.
"We're excited to welcome the Coradine team and product to our growing flight training technology platform," said Jasen Barnes, Co-Founder and CEO of Flight Schedule Pro. "Together, we now support the largest global network of flight schools, professional pilots, and students in flight training. We're in a unique and exciting position to service the growing need for pilots internationally."
Established in 2003, Coradine transformed pilot operations with the introduction of LogTen that helps pilots save time, fly safely, and comply with aviation authority regulations. With its rapid flight logging capabilities, detailed flight-time analysis tools, and advanced currency, rest and limits tracking, LogTen pilot log helps over 80,000 pilots worldwide and currently records more than 1 million flights per month. In addition to serving pilots directly, Coradine has partnerships with several flight schools, airlines and other pilot organizations.
The Coradine LogTen product will continue to be available to pilots standalone and will also be seamlessly integrated into the Flight Schedule Pro platform, where a digital logbook is one of the most heavily requested products from pilots using Flight Schedule Pro.
"Coradine is thrilled to be joining Flight Schedule Pro," said Noah Lieberman, founder and CEO of Coradine. "Our services are extremely complementary, and we believe this is a huge leap forward in achieving our mission of creating technology that accelerates the future of aviation."
The acquisition comes at a time of accelerated growth and innovation for Flight Schedule Pro. "We are investing more in our product and customer experience than ever before," shared Nick Wegner, Co-Founder and CTO of Flight Schedule Pro. "The addition of Coradine to our product suite allows us to provide even better support for pilots from when they enter flight school throughout the rest of their careers. We couldn't be more excited to increase our investments in supporting pilots and building products to help address the pilot shortage in our industry."
The acquisition retains all of Coradine's team, with Lieberman becoming President and Strategic Advisor of Coradine.
About Flight Schedule Pro
Flight Schedule Pro is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider in the aviation industry, serving 1,000+ operators and booking over 10,000 flights per day. Established career pilot training centers, universities, and colleges across the country use Flight Schedule Pro to help them streamline operations, grow their businesses, and introduce more people to the world of flying. The platform offers flight scheduling, Part 141 & Part 61 training, online billing and payments, and aircraft maintenance operations management capabilities. For more information, visit Flight Schedule Pro at http://www.flightschedulepro.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Coradine
Coradine transformed pilot operations with the introduction of the world's first pilot logbook for Mac in 2004, iOS in 2007, and most recently on Apple Watch. Today, Coradine leads the world in professional logbook software, helping make pilots' lives easier and safer, while reducing paper use and the environmental impact of aviation around the globe. Coradine is committed to creating technology to accelerate the future of aviation, and to do our part in helping create a sustainable future. For more information, visit Coradine at http://www.coradine.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
