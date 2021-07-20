BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution, announced today it has integrated with LoanBeam, the verification technology that automates the complex and time-consuming process of income calculation.
Through this integration, loan originators can now leverage LoanBeam's APPSolute Tax solution within their Floify point-of-sale interface, allowing them to convert large, complex tax packages into qualifying income in a fraction of the time it would take to process them manually. LoanBeam's cutting edge OCR technology and patented validation logic extracts, categorizes, validates and calculates qualifying income from tax documents with zero human touch.
"Floify is excited to integrate with the LoanBeam," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "Our integration will help provide a seamless experience that will enable our mutual customers to automate the time-consuming and error-prone process of calculating and verifying borrower income during the loan origination process, which will further expedite mortgage lending. We look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship with LoanBeam."
Within minutes, LoanBeam's APPSolute Tax solution quickly and easily converts tax documents – regardless of size and complexity – into GSE-certified qualifying income. This automated technology will flatten your approval timelines and improve file quality – even on the most complex deals – in a fraction of the time it would take with a manual underwrite.
"This integration into Floify will allow our mutual clients to get the most out of the operational lift associated with APPSolute Tax," said LoanBeam Chief Product Officer Sri Gajjala. "Beginning income assessment early flattens decisioning timelines and improves ROI."
About Floify:
Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Floify is based in Boulder, Colorado and is privately held. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
About LoanBeam:
LoanBeam, a subsidiary of Navesink Mortgage Services, is a Dallas-based fintech company specializing in document conversion, data extraction and income calculation. LoanBeam underpins the mortgage approval process of the mortgage industry's most recognizable brands. For more information about APPSolute Tax or any other LoanBeam's solutions, contact sales@loanbeam.com.
