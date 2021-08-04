ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Florence Zimmerman is the latest in a slew of realtors to join Engel & Völkers Orlando as a real estate advisor.
"With Engel & Völkers I saw the opportunity to become part of a global brand with a network that lives and breathes exceptional client service," said Zimmerman. "Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level, in addition to its fresh approach to marketing, is a great opportunity for me to enhance my current offerings in an effort to best support my clients."
Zimmerman comes to Engel & Völkers Orlando from eXp Realty, where she specialized in first-time homebuyers and relocation. Over the last four years, she has closed more than $10,000,000 in transactions. Originally from California, she first entered real estate at her family's Keller Williams brokerage in the San Francisco Bay area, where they were top producers. Prior to joining the real estate industry, she was formally educated in accounting at the University of Arizona where she earned both a Bachelors and Masters degree. After college, she worked for Ernst & Young Global Limited, one of the largest multinational professional services networks in the world.
"A second-generation realtor, Florence has a proven track record for her market expertise and will further strengthen our growing shop's team," said Ahmed Elbatrawy, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Orlando. "She contacted us to discuss joining Engel & Völkers to help her achieve ambitious business goals which include tripling her production."
Elbatrawy secured the franchise rights to Engel & Völkers Orlando in March of this year. He and Managing Broker, Eric Bolves have already recruited 28 talented local agents totaling more than $30 million in annual production. The new shop, which is located at 2049 W Central Blvd, is slated to host an official grand opening event this winter.
"Engel & Volkers is designed to offer growth-minded real estate agents a unique marketing platform that differentiates itself from other brokerages," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "This, combined with Ahmed's commitment to local support and lead generation services has led to Engel & Völkers Orlando's rapid growth in 90 days. With a strong brand and culture to support his success, we firmly believe Ahmed and his team will be a market leader in the Orlando area in a short period of time."
###
Press contact:
Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support
Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com
Tel: (239) 348-9000
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 240 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 14,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Water Street, Venice Downtown, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit https://florida.evrealestate.com/
Media Contact
Linzee Werkmeister, Engel & Völkers Florida, 239.348.9000, Linzee.Werkmeister@evusa.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida