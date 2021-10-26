PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Distributing System is proud to welcome Florida-based Step One Automotive Group to the Franchise System. Joining 14 other car dealership groups affiliated with Mighty, Step One has added three Mighty Auto Parts franchises in two states. The new Mighty businesses are based in Orlando, Pensacola, and Dothan and will operate as separate, vertically integrated distribution points servicing the greater Orlando market, the Florida panhandle, as well as southern Alabama.
Step One Automotive Group was founded in 2016 by CEO Fernando Arellano Geddes. Headquartered in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the company operates 22 dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One is a Top 90 dealer group in the U.S. and Top 10 in Florida. They employ more than 700 team members.
Step One will centrally distribute Mighty's preventive maintenance products, shop supplies, detailing products, chemicals, lubricants, and equipment to their own dealerships. It also presents an opportunity to add profits with B2B product sales to their wholesale customers and other non-affiliated automotive businesses in their exclusive territory.
Fernando Arellano Geddes said, "We are excited about our partnership with Mighty Auto Parts. This will allow us to expand business throughout the region and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with Mighty."
Josh D'Agostino, Mighty's President said, "Car dealerships continue to see the value in adding a Mighty franchise to their portfolio of companies. We are so proud to welcome Fernando and the entire Step One Automotive Team to our family. They have made a significant investment in our program by adding three Mighty operations and will have our full support to achieve success in each market."
About Mighty Distributing System
Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE products. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly with automotive professionals began in 1963.
