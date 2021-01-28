GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farm Bureau volunteers statewide will be celebrating Food Check-Out Week Feb. 15-19, 2021. The celebrations spotlight the healthy, nutritious food supply available to Floridians.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, when applied to a calendar year, the average American earns enough income to pay for an annual supply of food in just seven weeks. By comparison, the same person must work until mid-April to pay for annual yearly income taxes.

"Our farm families are committed to providing consumers with safe, nutritious and affordable meals," said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. "The pandemic showed the world how essential agriculture is to the food supply chain. Food Check-Out Week reminds us to pay tribute to our agricultural heroes that grow the food that keeps our grocery stores stocked."

The average American is now at least three-generations removed from the farm. To help better link Americans with the sources of their food, clothing, shelter and energy, Farm Bureau volunteers will host various interactive community events statewide.

Sample events include educational and food displays at local grocery stores including food giveaways, collections for food banks and donations to various charities, such as Ronald McDonald House Charities.

To find out what events are taking place in your community, contact your local Farm Bureau county office by visiting http://www.floridafarmbureau.org/county-farm-bureaus/.

Florida Farm Bureau, the state's largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 136,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.

