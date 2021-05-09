JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Home Air Conditioning, part of the American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter) network, announced today they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021 NFL season. They are now the official air conditioning partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. As part of the partnership, Florida Home Air Conditioning will be showcased on stadium signage, radio, TV, and digital and print assets. In January 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired three-time national champion, seven-time conference winner, and college Coach of the Decade Urban Meyer and last week selected Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
"As a company with roots in Jacksonville, we are excited to announce this partnership with our hometown professional football team, the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Bryan Craun, Divisional Vice President, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "Our two organizations share the same values of commitment to excellence and community, and we look forward to connecting the Jaguar fans with Florida Home Air Conditioning for their home service needs."
###
ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter)
Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest standards of quality, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit http://www.ars.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Jakubiak, ARS/Rescue Rooter, +1 (443) 540-3438, mjakubiak@ars.com
SOURCE ARS/Rescue Rooter