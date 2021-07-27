BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Michael Bracchi, partner at the Florida Probate Law Firm PLLC, recently attended the Florida Cemetery, Cremation & Funeral Association (FCCFA) annual convention. The in-person event, held in Boca Raton, Florida, was one of the first large events for FCCFA since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mission of the association is to foster positive consumer relationships as well as to provide services and educational opportunities to members. The annual convention had a number of substantive sessions, but also had a golf tournament and a pool party. "The sessions and training were comprehensive and engaging. And it was great that FCCFA provided some fun outdoor activities," Bracchi stated.
Bracchi attended the network event on behalf of the Florida Probate Law Firm, which he is a partner and founding member. "It was a great in-person networking opportunity," Bracchi stated.
About Florida Cemetery, Cremation, and Funeral Association
The Florida Cemetery, Cremation, and Funeral Association (FCCFA) is committed to establishing and upholding the highest level of quality assurance for the deathcare industry. Based in Tallahassee, Florida the FCCFA membership spans throughout Florida and is comprised of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories, individual professionals, and their suppliers.
About Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC
Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC provides formal probate administration, ancillary probate administration, probate litigation, and professional executor services in all 67 counties across the state of Florida. Their goal is to provide clients with individualized, affordable, and timely service to help meet their clients' unique needs.
Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC provides a modern approach to the probate process, ensuring services are provided as efficiency and stress-free as possible. The Florida probate law firm offers:
- Electronic or remote services - From sending pleadings for signature to e-filing with the court
- Immediate responses - Free consultations
- Fast pleadings - Receive pleadings in as little as 24-48 hours
- Estate openings - Can open an estate in as little as 3-4 weeks
- Quick turnover assistance - Can sell a house within 1-2 months
