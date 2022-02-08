MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floriexpo, the largest high-volume B2B floral expo in North America, uniting floral category vendors with mass market floral buyers from supermarkets, chain stores, wholesale florist distributors, online retailers, retail florists and more returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center from June 7-9, 2022.
The event returns with a fresh brand and a renewed focus and promises to be a hub of inspiration and exploration featuring product categories spanning from fresh cut flowers and greens to potted plants, containers, plush, technology, balloons, care and handling, design, and much more.
"After a tumultuous two years in an industry that has undergone significant changes, we saw a unique opportunity to regroup, recharge and re-assess our presence in the floral market. With this new format our commitment to the floral buyer experience is stronger than ever. Floriexpo is the floral industry's event," said Bob Callahan, Group Vice President.
In addition to a diverse cross section of top industry suppliers, Floriexpo will also feature a revamped, educational program that will serve all facets of the floral industry, from high volume buyers to retail and wholesale florists, to floral designers and everyone in between. "Our goal is to be a one stop shop for both products and focused educational content for the floral industry," said Callahan.
What to Expect at Floriexpo:
- Poolside Welcome Party - Enjoy local music, cuisine, refreshments, and world class networking in a beautiful poolside setting to kick off the 2022 Floriexpo.
- The Ultimate Key Buyer Experience - Are you a high-volume floral buyer? The Floriexpo personalized concierge service will set you up with complimentary beachfront accommodations as well as access to private key buyer events.
- Expanded Education and Special Events - Free and fun on-floor design demos and the all new Floriexpo "Flower Bar". Expect key floral influencers, out of the box speakers, and cutting-edge suppliers all coming together to give you the information you need to drive your floral business forward in 2022 and beyond.
- Seasonal Showcase – Wondering what's new and hot for the upcoming seasons and buying cycles? The free Floriexpo Seasonal Showcase will take place across all three days of the show and will give attendees insight into the new products and trends that will dominate the retail market for the next two years.
- Show Specials – At this year's Floriexpo visitors will have access to custom curated show specials that are only available during the show. The Floriexpo team is working diligently with our suppliers to offer our attendees access to game changing pricing and products that you can only get at Floriexpo.
In addition to the expanded education program, the Floriexpo rebrand also includes the launch of an all-new digital newsletter called "the Cut". The "Cut" will provide the Floriexpo audience with the latest floral news, product highlights, trends and inspiration as well as an inside look into what to expect at the 2022 event.
"The Cut was born out of a desire to better serve the floral community on a more regular basis. We heard from our customers that they wanted to stay up to date on industry trends and all things Floriexpo throughout the year and this newsletter will allow us to do just that," said Callahan.
The first edition is expected to be released shortly after Valentine's Day and will be issued on a monthly basis all year long.
Floriexpo will be held June 7-9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Registration for the all new Floriexpo is currently open at http://www.Floriexpo.com
About Floriexpo:
Floriexpo is North America's largest business-to-business trade show for the floral industry, uniting mass market retail buyers, florists, suppliers, media, and other industry professionals. The annual event is produced by Diversified Communications, an international media company that produces over 100 events around the globe serving a number of industries.
