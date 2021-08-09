HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced second quarter results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Two of our most significant customers changed ownership on accelerated timelines in the second quarter, and both buyers suspended our forecasted business immediately following their closings. Excluding these events, customer growth and diversification was strong, with a 26% sequential increase of new customers in our energy chemistry technologies business. Additionally, our Data Analytics segment improved slightly, experiencing the third sequential improvement in sales and representing our highest performing quarter since our acquisition of JP3 last year."
"We remain focused on engaging with the industry to demonstrate the strategic benefits of our green chemistry solutions to support their ESG and operational goals. We are encouraged by the increased interest we are seeing in our value proposition; and to further accelerate these efforts, we have structurally realigned to reallocate resources to expand our sales team. This will support our strategy to diversify our customer base and expand our channels-to-market across the energy life cycle. Additionally, we are pleased that we have secured our first international sale for JP3 with a supermajor energy company in Southeast Asia, measuring hydrocarbons in their offshore operations – an exciting new frontier for our technologies."
"We also continued to improve our liquidity, supported by recent actions. We have completed a lease agreement for our Waller facility with Resolute Oil, converting it into a more marketable, income-generating property. Further, we are pleased we have attained full forgiveness of our JP3 PPP loan. Additionally, we are exploring a number of credit-enhancing options, including an asset-based line of credit."
Second Quarter Financial Results
- Consolidated Revenues: Flotek generated second quarter 2021 consolidated revenue of $9.2 million, up 3.4% from $8.9 million in the second quarter 2020, and was down 22.0% versus $11.8 million in the first quarter 2021. The sequential decline in sales was driven by the loss of revenue associated with two major energy customers through M&A activity. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by the acquisition of JP3 in May 2020.
- Consolidated Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $12.1 million in the second quarter 2021, a 12.3% decline from $13.8 million in the first quarter 2021 driven by a continued reduction in costs of sales, as well as lowering operating expenses. Year over year, consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) rose 4.1% and were flat as a percentage of revenue.
- Corporate General & Administrative Expenses (CG&A): Corporate general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.9 million, compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The declines were primarily driven by lower personnel costs and the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") recorded in the second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was a loss of $6.7 million, slightly higher than the $6.5 million loss in the first quarter of 2021 and flat with the loss of $6.7 million last year.
- Net Loss: The Company reported a net loss for the second quarter 2021 of $6.5 million, or a loss of $0.09 per basic/diluted share, an improvement over the net loss in the second quarter 2020 of $9.6 million, or a loss of $0.14 per basic/diluted share. Net loss for the second quarter 2021 improved compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2021 of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.12 per basic/diluted share.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $27.8 million which were impacted by operating losses and partially offset by the ERC taken in the quarter. Flotek also had a combined $4.8 million of loans outstanding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") related to the "Cares Act." In the second quarter 2021, JP3 was given full forgiveness of its $881,000 loan, and recently, Flotek filed for forgiveness of its PPP loan. The Company has also completed a term sheet for an asset-based line of credit.
Chemistry Technologies Segment: Energy Chemistries and Professional Chemistries
In the second quarter 2021, sales in the Chemistry Technologies segment declined 3.4% year-over-year to $7.7 million. The decrease was primarily a result of the loss of sales from two energy customers impacted by M&A activity in the second quarter. Professional Chemistries improved sequentially driven by sales of degreasers and disinfectants.
Highlights from the quarter include:
- Entered into a multi-year lease agreement with Resolute Oil, a leader in high-quality white mineral oil. The agreement will generate other income while offsetting costs for Flotek and will allow Resolute to utilize the Company's chemical blending facility in Waller, Texas to manufacture and globally distribute USP-NF-grade white mineral oil. Additionally, the collaboration between Flotek and Resolute will enable the companies to leverage their expertise in adjacent market verticals for mutual benefit. The agreement includes options to renew until 2036.
- In support of the Company's efforts to accelerate its ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) solutions for domestic and international E&P operators and service companies across the energy life cycle, Flotek realigned and reallocated resources to build out its sales and marketing talent. The reallocation will result in a net, annualized cost savings of more than $1 million in salaries and benefits, while doubling the headcount in the sales force.
- Following a successful field trial for a customer in the Permian Basin, the customer expanded its green, reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to new unconventional basins and technology applications.
- Secured multiple remediation treatment applications of its Complex nano-fluid® technologies, the Company's bio-based, high-performance chemistry built upon non-toxic, plant-based solvents. The technology is enabling Flotek's customers to cost effectively remove the use of BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) and other harmful solvents thus reducing the environmental risk of their remediation and production programs.
- Following its strategic focus to rebuild its indirect sales channel relationships, the Company grew its customer base and domestic revenue associated with service companies by 58% and 68%, respectively, over Q1 2021.
- Partnered with a major customer to begin an ESG scorecard assessment of their chemistry usage, identifying new opportunities to support their ESG goals.
- Increased sales in the Professional Chemistries business, driven by strength in janitorial disinfectants and cleaning products, as well as establishing new contractual relationships with leading large-scale distributors and redistributors.
Data Analytics Segment
In the second quarter 2021, Data Analytics' ("JP3") sales were flat with first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 revenue was driven by the addition of new customers and new purchases by existing customers. Flotek acquired JP3 in May 2020, and as a result full quarter year-over-year results are not available for comparison. Highlights include:
- In the second quarter 2021, JP3 completed the specifications and manufacturing of the international Verax analyzer prototype.
- JP3 is currently undergoing the extensive process to secure the approvals from multiple international certifying bodies to ready the equipment for deployment.
- JP3 received its first international purchase order supporting a supermajor energy company in Southeast Asia. This order also represents JP3's first offshore deployment, expanding both its application use cases and geographical footprint.
- International pilot programs that began in the first quarter remain on-track.
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 27,781
$ 38,660
Restricted cash
40
664
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,329
and $1,316 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
9,713
11,764
Inventories, net
11,499
11,837
Income taxes receivable
71
403
Other current assets
3,255
3,127
Assets held for sale
546
—
Total current assets
52,905
66,455
Property and equipment, net
8,017
9,087
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,162
2,320
Goodwill
8,092
8,092
Deferred tax assets, net
213
223
Other long-term assets
29
33
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 71,418
$ 86,210
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' & EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 6,587
$ 5,787
Accrued liabilities
17,221
18,275
Income taxes payable
39
21
Interest payable
58
34
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
589
636
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
55
60
Current portion of long-term debt
4,788
4,048
Total current liabilities
29,337
28,861
Deferred revenue, long-term
104
117
Long-term operating lease liabilities
8,011
8,348
Long-term finance lease liabilities
72
96
Long-term debt
0
1,617
TOTAL LIABILITIES
37,524
39,039
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 79,606,743
shares issued and 70,152,591 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021;
78,669,414 shares issued and 73,088,494 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
361,424
359,721
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
13
(19)
Accumulated deficit
(293,534)
(278,688)
Treasury stock, at cost; 5,627,646 and 5,580,920 shares at June 30, 2021
and December 31, 2020, respectively
(34,017)
(33,851)
Total stockholders' equity
33,894
47,171
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 71,418
$ 86,210
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Revenue
$ 9,165
$ 8,880
$ 11,770
$ 20,935
$ 28,296
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
12,110
11,632
13,801
25,911
34,473
Corporate general and administrative
2,868
5,395
4,361
7,229
9,888
Depreciation and amortization
253
468
307
560
2,659
Research and development
1,466
1,638
1,542
3,008
4,193
Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets
(71)
(22)
2
(69)
(55)
Impairment of fixed, long-lived and intangible assets
-
-
-
-
57,454
Total costs and expenses
16,626
19,111
20,013
36,639
108,612
Loss from operations
(7,461)
(10,231)
(8,243)
(15,704)
(80,316)
Other (expense) income:
Payment Protection Program forgiveness
881
-
-
881
-
Gain on lease termination
-
576
-
-
576
Interest expense
(17)
(16)
(18)
(35)
(20)
Other (expense) income, net
72
78
(32)
39
31
Total other (expense) income, net
936
638
(51)
885
587
Loss before income taxes
(6,525)
(9,593)
(8,294)
(14,819)
(79,729)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(21)
32
(6)
(27)
6,201
Net loss
(6,546)
(9,561)
(8,300)
(14,846)
(73,528)
Loss per common share:
Basic
$ (0.09)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.22)
$ (1.17)
Diluted
$ (0.09)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.22)
$ (1.17)
Weighted average common shares:
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per common share
69,531
66,035
68,447
69,001
62,828
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (14,846)
$ (73,528)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(302)
-
Depreciation and amortization
560
2,659
Provision for doubtful accounts
(1)
474
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
580
529
Impairment of right-of-use assets
-
7,434
Impairment of fixed assets
-
30,178
Impairment of intangible assets
-
19,842
Gain on sale of assets
(69)
(631)
Non-cash lease expense
163
242
Stock compensation expense
1,750
1,521
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
10
(105)
PPP loan forgiveness
(881)
-
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
1,995
7,252
Inventories, net
(222)
6,418
Income taxes receivable
207
(6,351)
Other current assets
(672)
1,715
Other long-term assets
541
-
Accounts payable
801
(10,229)
Accrued liabilities
(1,048)
(16,755)
Income taxes payable
168
119
Interest payable
24
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(11,242)
(29,216)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(31)
(42)
Proceeds from sale of business
-
9,844
Proceeds from sale of assets
74
66
Purchase of JP3, net of cash acquired
-
(26,284)
Abandonment of patents and other intangible assets
-
(8)
Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities
43
(16,424)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan
-
4,798
Purchase of treasury stock
(78)
(82)
Proceeds from sale of common stock
(166)
358
Payments for finance leases
(29)
(51)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(273)
5,023
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(31)
(31)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11,503)
(40,648)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
38,660
100,575
Restricted cash at beginning of period
664
663
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
39,324
101,238
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
27,781
59,926
Restricted cash at the end of period
40
664
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 27,821
$ 60,590
Flotek Industries, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings
(in thousands)
GAAP Loss from Operations and Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
3/31/2021
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Loss from Operations (GAAP)
$ (6,546)
$ (9,561)
$ (8,300)
$ (14,846)
$ (73,528)
Interest Expense
17
16
18
35
20
Interest Income
(3)
12
(5)
(8)
(257)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
21
(32)
6
27
(6,201)
Depreciation and Amortization
253
468
307
560
2,659
Impairment of Fixed and Long Lived Assets
-
-
-
-
57,454
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ (6,258)
$ (9,097)
$ (7,974)
$ (14,232)
$ (19,853)
Stock Compensation Expense
969
1,059
738
1,707
1,521
Severance and Retirement
946
1,227
33
979
2,765
Inventory Write-Down
-
-
-
-
2,293
M&A Transaction Costs
100
498
(157)
(57)
498
Inventory Step-Up
32
155
48
80
155
(Gain) loss on Disposal of Assets
(71)
(22)
2
(69)
(55)
Gain on Lease Termination
-
(576)
-
-
(576)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
(881)
-
-
(881)
-
Employee Retention Credit
(1,923)
-
-
(1,923)
-
Non-recurring Professional Fees
447
-
147
594
-
Discontinued Legal Fees
(59)
73
518
459
322
Winter Storm (Natural Disaster)
-
-
199
199
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ (6,698)
$ (6,683)
$ (6,446)
$ (13,144)
$ (12,930)
(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and the three months ended March 31, 2021, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals.
