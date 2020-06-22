Lift Tickets is known for their industry-leading innovation and pre-roll production methodology including the use of glass smoking tips, proprietary live-resin and terpene-infused rolling papers, and concentrate-infused pre-rolls
LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, is pleased to announce its latest partnership agreement with Lift Ticket Laboratories. Through this partnership, Flower One will become the exclusive brand production partner for the Lift Tickets brand in the state of Nevada, bringing all of Lift Tickets Laboratories' award-winning pre-roll products to Nevada. Additionally, Lift Tickets Laboratories will be implementing several industry-leading1 proprietary pre-roll production methods and techniques at Flower One's flagship greenhouse facility to further enhance the Company's pre-roll manufacturing capabilities.
"The team at Flower One is very excited to partner with Lift Ticket Laboratories, an industry leader in pre-roll innovation and manufacturing. Their product quality, user experience, and list of brand collaborators is second-to-none and will make excellent additions to the Nevada market and our Company's brand portfolio," said Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One's Chief Strategy Officer.
"We've always had our eye on Nevada knowing that our loyal fan base in the state has been patiently waiting for us to enter that market," said Emmet, Founder and CEO of Lift Ticket Laboratories. "When it comes to cannabis facilities, it was clear that Flower One is in a league of their own and the perfect partner for us in Nevada. On behalf of all of the Lift Ticket family, we can't wait to bring our award-winning products to Las Vegas!"
Lift Ticket branded products are expected to hit shelves in Nevada this summer, including collaborations with other Flower One premium brand partners such as Cookies and Heavy Hitters. Lift Ticket products include 2-gram infused pre-rolls, 1-gram infused pre-rolls, and half-gram infused pre-rolls as well as a variety of multi-packs featuring glass tips and other custom formulations that highlight their signature papers, premium flower, and a variety of premium concentrates.
About Flower One Holdings Inc.
Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.
The Company's common shares are traded on the CSE under the Company's symbol "FONE", in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F11". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com
About Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets was founded in 2014 by cannabis enthusiasts and connoisseurs looking to elevate the consumer experience and revolutionize the pre-roll category. Passionate strain hunters and aficionados, they developed their unique skills over the last decade, creating several award winning pre-roll products featuring industry-leading innovations and production methods including but not limited to the use of glass tips, proprietary live-resin and terpene infused rolling papers, and several unique methods and formulations for concentrate infused pre-rolls. All of Lift Tickets methods are designed to produce the best pre-roll experience on the planet, incorporating the finest materials, precise production methods, and proprietary techniques to assure that airflow, burn, and the overall experience meet the Lift Ticket standard. Lift Tickets has collaborated with some of the top cultivators and brands in the industry including but not limited to Cookies, WonderBrett, Dr. Green Thumbs, Cannabis Brothers, Cali Kush Farms, A Golden State, Blue River Terps, and Ember Valley Farms. Lift Tickets has also won multiple industry awards.
To learn more, please visit www.Lifttickets710.com. For the latest releases, product information, merchandise, and media requests please contact info@lifttickets710.com
