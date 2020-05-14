NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerHire, the leading staffing and talent strategy firm serving the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BlueFire Cannabis, a strategic and operational human resources solution designed specifically for the cannabis industry, in order to build out a full spectrum of services designed to help cannabis companies with their employee needs and business objectives.
Through this partnership, FlowerHire is able to offer its clients access to BlueFire's offerings, including on-call HR services, compensation and equity planning, and organizational design and development. Together, both companies will be able to address cannabis companies' most immediate needs while establishing a growth trajectory that aligns with businesses' philosophies and product offerings, all centered around a business' most important asset - its people.
"FlowerHire's core operations in executive recruiting and management consulting have proven paramount for the growth of cannabis businesses of all sizes and functions," said David Belsky, Founder and CEO of FlowerHire. "We're excited to offer expanded capabilities in order to better serve the industry, beginning with key operational infrastructure like workforce development."
The companies are set to host a joint webinar on May 14, titled The New Normal Cannabis Workplace, where a group of industry-leading cannabis professionals will discuss workplace safety and employee protection in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Panelists include Thuy Vu from Hammer Enterprises, Sloane Barbour, chief financial officer at FlowerHire, and Stephanie H. Nelson of BlueFire.
"As we are confronted by the new normal because of COVID-19, it is crucial for us to understand forthcoming workplace expectations and how to navigate employee relations," said Stephanie H. Nelson, Managing Consultant at BlueFire. "By partnering with FlowerHire for this webinar, we are able to provide attendees with a well-rounded outlook on anticipated best practices, workforce and labor issues, and overarching human resource topics."
For more information on FlowerHire, please visit www.flowerhire.com.
About FlowerHire:
FlowerHire is on a mission to build a conscious cannabis community, one hire at a time. As the leading cannabis and hemp staffing strategy company in North America, FlowerHire has filled more than 300 positions in 10 states since its inception in 2017. FlowerHire works with marquee brands and multi-state operators in all parts of the cannabis vertical. FlowerHire believes that the cannabis movement will continue to positively impact the human condition more than any other emerging industry in modern history. Its core values include Community, Authenticity, Transparency and Execution. To learn more, visit www.flowerhire.com.
About BlueFire Cannabis:
BlueFire Cannabis by FutureSense is a management consulting and professional services firm. BlueFire designs and implements human capital strategies and organizational solutions that drive performance. Its areas of expertise include human resources, compensation, and organizational development/change management. To learn more, visit www.bluefirecannabis.com.
Media Contact:
Ali Shapiro
North 6th Agency
flowerhire@n6a.com
212-334-9753, ext. 147