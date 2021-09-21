CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B payment and shipping service provider Flowfy has launched an exclusive partnership with Brandboom, a leading e-commerce platform and online marketplace. Users of Brandboom's platform can now take advantage of flowfy services such as flowSHIP.
The partnership takes Brandboom to the next level of B2B management with a fully integrated, soup-to-nuts service for its users. flowSHIP provides heavily discounted shipping rates and simple label printing, eliminating the need for a separate shipping label service.
A leading sales order management platform, Brandboom is highly regarded in the apparel and accessories market. Brands and retailers such as Timberland, Kendall & Kylie, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Superdry use Brandboom to build line sheets and lookbooks; manage orders, inventory, and shipping; and take payment, all within a single, easy-to-use dashboard.
"Over 90% of users don't just like, but love, using our platform," said Mark Kwong, Brandboom's head of business development. "Brandboom is seamless, allowing them to focus on the brand and products rather than on the platform itself. We've built an easy-to-use browsing experience for buyers, too, allowing them to shop effortlessly."
Additionally, Brandboom's marketplace service, Connect, uses artificial intelligence to match sellers with new buyers, with matches continually improving.
The company's success with brands, showrooms, and trade shows of all sizes has spurred a planned expansion into home goods, beauty products, and other verticals.
About Flowfy:
Launched in 2021, flowfy provides a range of payments and small package shipping services for online B2B marketplaces through its proprietary app. Designed to complement and support wholesale showcases and transactions and engineered for ease of navigation and function, it's the indispensable tool for both sides of the fashion industry's wholesale and retail equation. See more at http://www.flowfy.com
About Brandboom:
Brandboom disrupted B2B commerce and wholesale marketing with its cloud-based line sheet, ordering, and invoicing platform in 2010, making the phrase "send me the Brandboom Link" an industry standard. Brandboom continues to lead the industry with its groundbreaking, AI-driven matching service, Brandboom Connect, an online marketplace where sellers and buyers form new and profitable partnerships. See more at http://www.brandboom.com
