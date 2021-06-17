ACTON, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FluidForm, a leader in the field of human tissue for research, repair, and replacement, signed an agreement with Ethicon, Inc., a member of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, to develop 3D Bioprinted applications using FluidForm's patented FRESH technology. This collaboration leverages FluidForm's FRESH™ 3D bioprinting platform to achieve specific tissue characteristics that cannot be manufactured with conventional techniques.
"Ethicon is a global leader in surgery," Mike Graffeo, FluidForm's CEO said, "and their 3D Printing Center is a leader in the industry when it comes to applications of 3D printing in medicine. We are thrilled by the impact that FRESH printing can have and are excited to collaborate with Ethicon to deliver on these ambitious goals."
The ability to recreate functional human tissue for research, training and potentially replacement has the potential to transform human health. FRESH printing is a leading technology that has been proven to recreate biology, from structure to function. FluidForm seeks to deliver on the promise of tissue therapies, in order to radically transform human health and longevity.
About FluidForm
FluidForm is the world leader in functional human tissue for research, repair, and replacement. Our patented FRESH 3D printing technology is the most advanced biofabrication platform in the world, as published in Science. The company's robust pipeline includes development and preclinical programs addressing significant unmet need in human health. These programs include bioprosthetic implantable medical devices, and a new generation of structurally and compositionally complex tissue models to test drug efficacy and cardiotoxicity, with an ultimate focus on tissue and organ replacement. FluidForm is in the Boston area.
To learn more about FluidForm, visit http://www.fluidform3D.com or email info@fluidform3D.com.
