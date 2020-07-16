AMES, Iowa, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa State University (ISU), the USA's leader in agricultural modeling, and FluroSat, a world leader in agronomic decision support and remote field sensing, have announced their collaboration through a research project to advance predictability of N management.
The collaboration is structured around the APSIM model as both FluroSat and ISU are using this crop simulation framework. The N management application, available only through the FluroSense cloud platform, will bring together ISU's new advances in modeling soil water availability in the US Corn Belt and FluroSat's unique implementation of the APSIM crop modeling simulator. This integrated approach will eliminate the cumbersome and costly steps of in-field sampling and data entry, enabling daily, one-touch nitrogen prescriptions to ensure maximum accuracy and yield in crop management.
The Company's collaboration with ISU is another example of FluroSat's track record in leveraging the world's most proven crop science to help the industry reduce waste and improve productivity. "When it comes to nitrogen and yield management," shared Dr Anastasia Volkova, FluroSat founder and CEO, "it is probably the most time-sensitive but also data-intensive agronomic decision that often takes place in a matter of days or even hours, so when the user needs the nitrogen recommendation, it is ready to go."
Iowa State University's research has improved the performance of the APSIM model for US environments, especially with regards to simulation of rooting depth and crop yield response to precipitation, both key features for N cycling and management. Recent publications have demonstrated the high prediction and explanatory power of the model in the USA. The ISU team that includes Professors Archontoulis and Castellano bring experience and expertise in modeling, crop, and soil science.
"We are very excited to collaborate with FluroSat and see our state-of-the-art methods reaching agricultural community. This collaboration brings a unique opportunity to explore the combined power of cropping system models and remote sensing at scale," said Professor Archontoulis.
As a result of this collaboration, already this season, FluroSat's customers including many leading agricultural input providers will get access to advanced nitrogen management tools through FluroSat's agronomic analytics engine FluroSenseTM .
