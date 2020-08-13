DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Highlights
- Net income of $9.6 million, $0.32 per share
- Adjusted Net Income of $11.3 million, $0.37 per share
- $29.46 book value per share at quarter end, a 21% increase since June 30, 2019
- $289.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
- $597.9 million net book value of unencumbered assets
- 2.1x net debt to equity
"Our second quarter results reflect the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic but FLY remains in a strong position to meet its financial and operating commitments with unrestricted cash of $289 million and nearly $600 million of unencumbered aircraft," said Colm Barrington, Chief Executive Officer of FLY. "FLY is reporting a record low net debt to equity ratio of 2.1x at quarter end and 21% growth in book value per share from a year ago to $29.46. FLY does not have any orders for aircraft or other capital commitments and has no significant near-term refinancing requirements."
"We are working closely with our airline customers and now expect to agree to defer rents representing approximately 20% of contracted rental revenue for the second half of the year," said Barrington. "Meanwhile, several of our lessees have received support from their governments, which is helping them to meet their payment obligations. FLY also has the benefit of BBAM's decades of experience and expertise in navigating industry cycles, which is truly an invaluable resource during this time."
Financial Results
FLY is reporting net income of $9.6 million, or $0.32 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $54.1 million, or $1.68 per share, for the same period in 2019.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $47.7 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to net income of $99.0 million, or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income was $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $61.9 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $0.37 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.92 for the second quarter of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $54.9 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to $109.0 million, or $3.37 per share, for the same period last year.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.
Financial Position
At June 30, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.5 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.0 billion. Total cash at June 30, 2020 was $309.3 million, of which $289.0 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $29.46, a 21% increase since June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.1x, a decrease from 2.3x at December 31, 2019.
Aircraft Portfolio
At June 30, 2020, FLY had 86 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 41 airlines in 25 countries. The table below does not include the engines.
Portfolio at
Jun. 30, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Number
% of Net
Number
% of Net
Airbus A320ceo Family
33
28%
34
28%
Airbus A320neo Family
1
2%
1
2%
Airbus A330
3
6%
3
6%
Boeing 737NG
40
37%
42
37%
Boeing 737 MAX
2
3%
2
3%
Boeing 757-SF
1
<1%
1
<1%
Boeing 777-LRF
2
10%
2
10%
Boeing 787
4
14%
4
14%
Total(1)
86
100%
89
100%
(1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were held for sale as of June 30, 2020.
At June 30, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.0 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value. At June 30, 2020, FLY's portfolio was generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $318 million.
Conference Call and Webcast
FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 7868869. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.
About FLY
FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.
Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Statements of Income
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three months ended Jun. 30,
Six months ended Jun. 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Operating lease rental revenue
$ 79,843
$ 101,108
$ 165,378
$ 206,436
End of lease income
227
28,823
2,654
30,387
Amortization of lease incentives
(703)
(1,319)
(1,317)
(2,951)
Amortization of lease discounts and other
(250)
11
(158)
3
Operating lease revenue
79,117
128,623
166,557
233,875
Finance lease revenue
141
156
286
316
Gain on sale of aircraft
—
16,078
31,717
43,698
Interest and other income
704
2,176
2,957
3,847
Total revenues
79,962
147,033
201,517
281,736
Expenses
Depreciation
31,977
37,303
63,608
74,888
Interest expense
25,284
35,439
52,439
73,618
Selling, general and administrative
7,093
9,438
14,757
18,160
Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables
2,000
—
2,000
—
Loss on derivatives
65
255
572
272
Fair value loss on marketable securities
1,083
—
10,495
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,541
850
3,710
Maintenance and other costs
1,032
1,625
2,216
2,223
Total expenses
68,534
85,601
146,937
172,871
Net income before provision for income taxes
11,428
61,432
54,580
108,865
Provision for income taxes
1,822
7,382
6,902
9,850
Net income
$ 9,606
$ 54,050
$ 47,678
$ 99,015
Weighted average number of shares
- Basic
30,481,069
32,053,830
30,623,455
32,341,674
- Diluted
30,481,069
32,187,115
30,623,455
32,396,717
Earnings per share
- Basic
$ 0.32
$ 1.69
$ 1.56
$ 3.06
- Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 1.68
$ 1.56
$ 3.06
Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 288,980
$ 285,565
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
20,367
52,738
Rent receivables, net
58,052
14,264
Investment in finance lease, net
11,026
11,639
Flight equipment held for sale, net
—
144,119
Flight equipment held for operating lease, net
2,730,949
2,720,000
Maintenance rights
285,869
290,958
Deferred tax asset, net
15,204
11,675
Fair value of derivative assets
6,285
4,824
Other assets, net
118,194
129,377
Total assets
$ 3,534,926
$ 3,665,159
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 21,681
$ 22,746
Rentals received in advance
13,356
16,391
Payable to related parties
3,619
10,077
Security deposits
39,720
40,726
Maintenance payment liability, net
200,354
219,371
Unsecured borrowings, net
620,278
619,407
Secured borrowings, net
1,544,546
1,695,525
Deferred tax liability, net
64,578
57,935
Fair value of derivative liabilities
55,845
27,943
Other liabilities
72,841
76,761
Total liabilities
2,636,818
2,786,882
Shareholders' equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
31
31
Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
509,738
516,254
Retained earnings
428,070
380,392
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(39,731)
(18,400)
Total shareholders' equity
898,108
878,277
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,534,926
$ 3,665,159
Fly Leasing Limited
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
Six months ended Jun. 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$ 47,678
$ 99,015
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by
Gain on sale of aircraft
(31,717)
(43,698)
Depreciation
63,608
74,888
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs
3,696
5,369
Amortization of lease incentives and other items
1,635
3,324
Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables
2,000
—
Fair value loss on marketable securities
10,495
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
850
3,710
Provision for deferred income taxes
6,763
9,991
Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings
(2,487)
(26,145)
Cash receipts from maintenance rights
2,725
1,741
Other
252
(113)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Rent receivables
(47,549)
(2,011)
Other assets
3,490
(3,360)
Payable to related parties
(6,458)
2,131
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
(72)
(2,054)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
54,909
122,788
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of flight equipment
(74,128)
(61,381)
Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net
160,271
410,939
Payments for aircraft improvement
(12,888)
(2,832)
Payments for lessor maintenance obligations
(357)
(1,461)
Other
(890)
(643)
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
72,008
344,622
Six months ended Jun. 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Security deposits received
3,305
—
Security deposits returned
—
(1,546)
Maintenance payment liability receipts
12,039
33,633
Maintenance payment liability disbursements
(10,109)
(12,738)
Debt extinguishment costs
(20)
(74)
Debt issuance costs
—
(342)
Repayment of secured borrowings
(154,625)
(325,317)
Shares repurchased
(6,504)
(27,025)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(155,914)
(333,409)
Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash
41
(28)
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(28,956)
133,973
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
338,303
281,080
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 309,347
$ 415,053
Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 288,980
$ 351,892
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
20,367
63,161
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 309,347
$ 415,053
Fly Leasing Limited
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Three months ended Jun. 30,
Six months ended Jun. 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$ 9,606
$ 54,050
$ 47,678
$ 99,015
Adjustments:
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
56
68
(39)
(104)
Deferred income taxes
1,582
7,519
6,763
9,991
Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives
13
255
494
143
Adjusted Net Income
$ 11,257
$ 61,892
$ 54,896
$ 109,045
Average Shareholders' Equity
$ 894,172
$ 745,783
888,874
731,225
Adjusted Return on Equity
5.0%
33.2%
12.4%
29.8%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
30,481,069
32,187,115
30,623,455
32,396,717
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share
$ 0.37
$ 1.92
$ 1.79
$ 3.37
FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.
FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.
