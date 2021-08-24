TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, and Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, today announced the launch of My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. This comes at a time when many banks are struggling to deliver predictive and proactive experiences that can delight and drive business growth while protecting the privacy of their customers.
"The synergy between Flybits' embedded recommendation engine and Affinity's unique ability to deliver and fund personalized high-value offers is a game-changer for banks looking to stand-out from their competitors. Together, we help financial institutions accelerate their time to market, and provide a personalized, highly relevant, clutter-free experience for their customers," says Gerti Dervishi, Chief Growth Officer of Flybits. "Our partnership with Affinity Solutions helps bring contextual data insights and offers to the financial industry, providing better options and privacy, ultimately leading to better decisions and lives."
Flybits and Affinity Solutions have combined their innovative solutions to reinvent how financial institutions can approach customer engagement through relevant interactions. With My Offers, banks will now be able to draw on real-time, intelligent decisioning such as mobile activity, device status, weather, and propensity to buy, to provide customers with a wide range of personalized high-value offers that do not require bank funding.
"High-value offers to the right person is just the first step. To really move the needle on card activation and engagement, you need to deliver those offers at the moments that are most relevant to the customer. With My Offers, we're able to help banks do exactly that," says Phil Lore, Chief Revenue Officer of Affinity Solutions.
With My Offers, financial institutions will be able to create superior customer interactions and engagement with the potential for significant business impact, in the simplest way possible —paving the path for next-generation mobile customer experiences.
Media Contacts
Jannine Krish
Senior Director of Marketing, Flybits
Telephone: +1 416 666 3707
Email: jannine.krish@flybits.com
About Flybits
Flybits is the leading customer experience platform for the financial services sector, delivering personalization at scale. With the most advanced capabilities in the market, its enterprise-level solution brings relevant content, products, offers, and information to a bank's digital channels based on what each individual customer needs in the moments that matter. With Flybits, banks are able to design, launch, and measure data-driven consumer experiences that deliver the right information to the right customer at the right time, while preserving their privacy.
For more information, visit http://www.flybits.com.
About Affinity Solutions
Affinity is the authoritative source of truth for news outlets, not-for-profits, research firms and businesses in the US and the only source for purchase insights that can be analyzed by demographic, geographic, lifestyle segment and political affiliation. We power consumer engagement predicated on actual purchase behavior and consumer signals to help marketers evolve from campaigns to moments-based journeys. We transform data insights into experiences that improve people's lives.
For more information, visit http://www.affinitysolutions.com.
Media Contact
Jannine Krish, Flybits, 4166663707, jannine.krish@flybits.com
SOURCE Flybits