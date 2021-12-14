BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FLYCFG CEO, Jordan Brown, has announced a promotion from within the company naming Mr. Eric Ammon to the newly created positions of Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Vendor Relations. Mr. Ammon brings 16+ years of experience in high volume worldwide private charter coupled with thirty plus years in high end product sales management. He brings unique aircraft charter perspectives while streamlining processes. Eric is known for driving growth through design and implementation. When combining his sales experience with a well-established track record of high ethical standards, Eric delivers a tremendous value to the corporation. In addition to his deep understanding of Part 135 operator relationships, Eric will head up the new Vendor Relations team. This team will maximize relationships with our operator partners bringing added value to FLYCFG's growing clientele.
As FLYCFG's Chief Strategy Officer Mr. Ammon will implement Quantum Sourcing technology, a newly developed concept. This innovative technology is designed to maximize overall value for FLYCFG's clients.
"FLYCFG is proud to have Eric Ammon on the team and look forward to utilizing his expertise. These efforts will result in a better experience for CFG's clientele," said Jordan Brown.
FLYCFG (Charter Flight Group) is a Jet Genius Florida Holdings company based in Boca Raton, FL. FLYCFG has recently experienced record growth in 2021 and continues to lead the private jet charter sector. FLYCFG will continue unprecedented growth through the upcoming years by leveraging advanced proprietary technologies that deliver safe, high quality, and reliable aircraft worldwide.
