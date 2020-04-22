FMC Corporation Provides Update on Liquidity and Confirms Strong First Quarter Performance

Highlights[1] - Amended credit facilities to increase maximum leverage ratio to 4.25 through December 31, 2020 - Ample liquidity available to fund operations - Preliminary Q1 2020 sales show approximately 5 percent growth versus Q1 2019 - Company expects Q1 2020 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings to be at the midpoint of guidance ranges