DENVER, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Capital Advisors, an investment banking firm dedicated to the built environment, announced the sale of a majority stake of City Light & Power, Inc. to Hunt Companies and its majority owned affiliate, Amber Infrastructure Group. FMI Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to City Light & Power for this transaction.
City Light & Power, Inc. ("CLP") is at the forefront of today's electric utility industry. CLP owns, operates and maintains the electrical distribution systems for the U.S. military under utility privatization ("UP") contracts and operates public-private partnership ("PPP" or "P3") contracts with municipalities. CLP currently owns ten utility systems across the US and operates two public-private partnerships contracts for cities in California.
Hunt and Amber have acquired their interest in CLP from existing shareholders. The existing management team will continue to own a minority interest in CLP.
Hunt Companies, Inc.
Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ over 3,000 employees across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.
Amber Infrastructure
Amber Infrastructure ("Amber") is a specialist international investment manager, focused on investment origination, asset management and fund management. With over £8 billion of assets managed, Amber invests in eight countries internationally across six funds and a number of managed accounts. Amber's core business focuses on sourcing, developing, advising, investing in and managing infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors that support the lives of people, homes and businesses internationally. Amber is headquartered in London with offices in Europe, North America and Australia and employs approximately 125 infrastructure professionals.
About FMI Capital Advisors:
FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm dedicated to the built environment. With more than 750 completed M&A transactions, our industry focus enables us to maximize value for our clients through our deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and an unparalleled network of industry relationships.
FMI Capital Advisors' Energy Solutions & Cleantech Group provides M&A and capital formation services for companies in the energy solutions and cleantech industry, including those focused on:
- Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)
- Energy Efficiency
- Solar, Wind, Biomass
- Distributed Generation
- Energy Procurement
- Demand Response
- Energy Asset Ownership, Operations & Maintenance
- Energy Management Systems
- Utility Demand Side Management
- Power Quality & Reliability
- Energy Storage
- Intelligent Buildings, IoT
- Facility Optimization
- Measurement & Verification
For more information visit https://www.fminet.com/investment-banking/
