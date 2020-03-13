RALEIGH, N.C., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Capital Advisors, an investment banking firm dedicated to construction, engineering and other aspects of the built environment, today announced the sale of R&B Company to Core & Main. Seller and buyer are distributors of underground utility products. FMI Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to R&B Company for the transaction which closed on March 11, 2020.
FMI Capital Advisors has an extensive mergers and acquisitions track record in built environment industries across the United States and internationally. The firm has closed more than 750 transactions over its history and currently has 40 professionals serving clients in this field.
Founded in 1949, R&B Company has 12 warehouse locations throughout Northern California and is headquartered in San Jose. Core & Main, established in 2017, was built on the foundation of more than 86 legacy companies. Headquartered in St. Louis, it has 3,500 plus employees operating in more than 275 branches across the United States.
"We reached out to FMI knowing the firm's definitive position in the construction market," said Reed Mack, CEO of R&B Company. "With their breadth and depth of knowledge, they were able to present targeted buyer options, advise on selection, lead negotiations and guide the transaction seamlessly from start to close. They took the time to understand the R&B people-first culture and found a buyer who is right not only for our company but also for our team."
Added Porter Wiley, Managing Director of Building Products for FMI Capital Advisors, "The investment banking team at FMI knows how to tell the right story to the right people. We quickly realized that this acquisition would be a perfect fit for two complementary companies operating at the top of their games, and we are proud to announce its successful completion."
R&B Company's legal team was led by Stan Pierson of Pillsbury. Matt Montini and Tony Montini of FIG Capital were financial advisors to Mr. Mack.
For more information, visit fminet.com/investment-banking, rbcompany.com or coreandmain.com.
About FMI Capital Advisors
FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm dedicated to construction, engineering and other aspects of the built environment. With more than 750 completed M&A transactions, our focus enables us to maximize value for clients through deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and an unparalleled network of industry relationships.
