FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 20 years he has been with FMS Solutions, President and CEO Bob Graybill has made a tremendous impact on the company. This year, FMS Solutions marked 11 years of success under Graybill's continuous and visionary leadership. The company provides accounting services and a technology platform designed specifically for independent grocery stores. FMS Solutions launched its first online application under Graybill's leadership and tripled its delivery of accounting solutions to retailers since then. Currently, it services stores in 46 states, three Canadian provinces, and the Caribbean. Graybill has achieved a consistent upward trend throughout his tenure with FMS Solutions.
"From a personal perspective, it is fantastic to be the CEO of a company like FMS Solutions. I am very proud because we started as a local company and have evolved into a multi-national business in a relatively short period of time. The experience of doing that, and the opportunities it has presented along the way, have been amazing," Graybill said.
The company's accounting services empower retailers to make informed operational decisions on a daily basis. FMS Solutions provides users with a premier suite of integrated software solutions that enable a 360-degree view of how each retailer's store is performing in all of its operational processes. The technology is not only highly adept at keeping pace with external developments but was designed with unique features that stand the test of time and remain user-friendly through any number of iterations.
Graybill, who has over 25 years of experience in the retail grocery industry, started at FMS Solutions as a Client Manager in 2000. Then he was promoted to Director of Accounting and Vice President of Services before being appointed President and CEO by retiring President John Schock. Graybill has authored multiple industry benchmark studies, including the FMS Solutions/NGA Independent Grocers Financial Survey for the past 15 years. He has also served as a speaker at the NGA Financial Symposium, NGA's annual conferences, FMI's International Food Show, FMI Audit and Loss Prevention Program, FMI Future Connect, Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers and various state association food shows. Besides, Graybill has taught at the IGA Coca-Cola Institutes Supermarket Management Program, which serves both domestic and international retailers. He has also presented at MIDA in Puerto Rico.
"I started my career in a grocery store as a meat cutter and never thought I would end up leading a company that does something that really makes a difference in retailers' lives. The fact that we play a part in bringing tailored solutions to help independent grocers succeed is a great motivation for me and the business. It is exciting to see how FMS Solutions has been trailblazing the way for 46 years," Graybill stated.
Graybill looks forward to leading future initiatives for FMS Solutions including:
- Launching new applications, program enhancements and modifications to existing software
- Revamping the aesthetics of Vision, the client portal
- Increasing non-organic growth strategies, SAS business relationships, and third-party strategic alliances
- A possible expansion to Australia and South America in the upcoming decade
FMS is currently finalizing a new partnership that will open a significant market share for the company in the United States.
"As I look at our clients, I recall retailers with two stores that now have seven and a 20-store operator that now has 32 stores. In addition to visible growth, watching an independent retailer with a single store fend off big-box competition and be successful is sometimes most rewarding, especially when that store has been around for generations within a family."
