JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
- Total revenue of approximately $1.6 billion in the first quarter versus $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019
- First quarter net losses of $61 million and adjusted net earnings of $202 million versus net earnings of $206 million and adjusted net earnings of $118 million for the first quarter of 2019
- First quarter diluted EPS of $(0.22) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73 versus diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43 in the first quarter of 2019
- Realized losses were $320 million in the first quarter versus realized gains of $142 million in the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio
Title
- Total revenue of approximately $1.6 billion versus approximately $1.7 billion in total revenue in the first quarter of 2019
- Total revenue, excluding realized gains and losses, of approximately $1.9 billion versus approximately $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 27%
- Pre-tax losses of $53 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $279 million versus pre-tax earnings of $292 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $172 million in the first quarter of 2019
- Pre-tax title margin of (3.3)% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 14.4% versus pre-tax title margin of 17.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.3% in the first quarter of 2019
- First quarter purchase orders opened increased 1% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 3% on a daily basis versus the first quarter of 2019
- Total commercial revenue of $245 million, a 6% increase versus total commercial revenue in the first quarter of 2019, driven by a 3% increase in closed orders and total commercial fee per file; first quarter total commercial orders opened increased 13% compared to the prior year
- Overall first quarter average fee per file of $2,224, a 13% decrease versus the first quarter of 2019
Title Orders
Direct Orders Opened *
Direct Orders Closed *
Month
/ (% Purchase)
/ (% Purchase)
January 2020
185,000
50%
112,000
49%
February 2020
211,000
45%
118,000
47%
March 2020
286,000
33%
147,000
43%
First Quarter 2020
682,000
41%
377,000
46%
Direct Orders Opened *
Direct Orders Closed *
Month
/ (% Purchase)
/ (% Purchase)
January 2019
142,000
65%
81,000
66%
February 2019
135,000
66%
81,000
65%
March 2019
161,000
65%
101,000
66%
First Quarter 2019
438,000
65%
263,000
66%
* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders
Open
Closed
Commercial
Commercial
Commercial
Revenue
Commercial
Orders
Orders
(In millions)
Fee Per File
First Quarter 2020 - Total Commercial
56,300
31,000
$245
$7,900
First Quarter 2019 - Total Commercial
49,800
30,000
$231
$7,700
"While our first quarter volumes started strong and our initial outlook for the full year robust, the environment has rapidly changed with the spread of COVID-19 which has impacted how we work, live and socialize," commented Chairman William P. Foley, II. "The important work our Company performs to facilitate residential and commercial real estate settlements and closings is designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as part of the 'essential critical infrastructure workforce'. Our first priority during these challenging times has been the safety and health of our customers and our more than 25,000 employees spread across the U.S., Canada and India. Our team has worked to transition more than 80% of our employees to a remote working environment without sacrificing security or productivity. This is a testament to not only the operational capabilities of our team but also the significant investments that we have made in technology which positions FNF to succeed during such a trying time.
In the first quarter, we generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $279 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 14.4% compared to adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $172 million and an adjusted pretax title margin of 11.3% in the 2019 comparable quarter. Total commercial revenues were $245 million for the quarter, compared to $231 million in the first quarter of 2019. Given the spread of the pandemic and the broad shelter in place orders issued by state governments, we have seen a decline in refinance and purchase orders thus far in the second quarter and expect orders to continue declining as we work together as a country to control the spread of COVID-19. Given our team's long history and experience operating through unanticipated challenges such as the housing crisis of 2008 and the following economic downturn, we are well versed in understanding and reacting to difficult economic environments. We closely monitor business metrics to allow us to quickly adapt to changing order counts and effectively manage expenses."
Mr. Foley concluded, "During the first quarter we announced the acquisition of FGL Holdings ("F&G") which we are now targeting to close by the end of the second quarter, and no later than the beginning of the third quarter. Earlier today, we signed a credit agreement for a $1.0 billion 364 day delayed-draw term loan, which along with cash on hand and our undrawn credit facility provides ample capacity to fund the F&G acquisition at closing. While the current economic backdrop is challenging, with the additional financing secured, Fidelity remains well capitalized, maintaining adequate liquidity to weather the current environment. That said, we will be opportunistic and are continuously monitoring the debt markets closely for the appropriate opportunity to refinance the term loan with longer-term bonds. Looking forward, the acquisition of F&G will provide FNF with significant earnings accretion while providing us with a counter cyclical business with strong growth tailwinds which will be enhanced by our strong balance sheet and cross sell opportunities."
Conference Call
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings, and adjusted EPS.
Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability to consummate the proposed F&G transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory, shareholder and stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the proposed F&G transaction; the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business, political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Title
Corporate and Other
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Direct title premiums
$
546
$
546
$
—
Agency title premiums
732
732
—
Escrow, title related and other fees
601
610
(9)
Total title and escrow
1,879
1,888
(9)
Interest and investment income
53
48
5
Realized gains and losses, net
(320)
(313)
(7)
Total revenue
1,612
1,623
(11)
Personnel costs
614
641
(27)
Agent commissions
560
560
—
Other operating expenses
411
380
31
Depreciation and amortization
43
37
6
Claim loss expense
58
58
—
Interest expense
12
—
12
Total expenses
1,698
1,676
22
Pre-tax loss
$
(86)
$
(53)
$
(33)
Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
Realized (gains) and losses, net
320
313
7
Purchase price amortization
23
19
4
Transaction costs
6
—
6
Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
$
349
$
332
$
17
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$
263
$
279
$
(16)
Adjusted pre-tax margin
13.6
%
14.4
%
—
Pre-tax loss
$
(86)
$
(53)
$
(33)
Income tax benefit
(28)
(19)
(9)
Earnings from equity investments
1
1
—
Non-controlling interests
4
4
—
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(61)
$
(37)
$
(24)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
(0.22)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
(0.22)
Weighted average shares - basic
274
Weighted average shares - diluted
274
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Title
Corporate and Other
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(61)
$
(37)
$
(24)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$
349
$
332
$
17
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
(83)
(79)
(4)
Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
(3)
(3)
—
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
263
$
250
$
13
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
202
$
213
$
(11)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.73
Direct orders opened (000's)
682
682
Direct orders closed (000's)
377
377
Fee per file
$
2,224
$
2,224
Actual title claims paid
$
48
$
48
Cash flows provided by operations
$
105
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Title
Corporate and Other
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
Direct title premiums
$
440
$
440
$
—
Agency title premiums
552
552
—
Escrow, title related and other fees
534
481
53
Total title and escrow
1,526
1,473
53
Interest and investment income
54
48
6
Realized gains and losses, net
142
142
—
Total revenue
1,722
1,663
59
Personnel costs
592
551
41
Agent commissions
421
421
—
Other operating expenses
344
315
29
Depreciation and amortization
44
39
5
Claim loss expense
45
45
—
Interest expense
12
—
12
Total expenses
1,458
1,371
87
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$
264
$
292
$
(28)
Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
Realized (gains) and losses, net
(142)
(142)
—
Purchase price amortization
27
22
5
Transaction costs
2
—
2
Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
$
(113)
$
(120)
$
7
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$
151
$
172
$
(21)
Adjusted pre-tax margin
9.6
%
11.3
%
—
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$
264
$
292
$
(28)
Income tax expense (benefit)
65
71
(6)
Earnings from equity investments
7
7
—
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
206
$
228
$
(22)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
0.75
EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.74
Weighted average shares - basic
273
Weighted average shares - diluted
277
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Title
Corporate and Other
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
206
$
228
$
(22)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$
(113)
$
(120)
$
7
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
28
30
(2)
Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
(3)
(3)
—
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
(88)
$
(93)
$
5
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
118
$
135
$
(17)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.43
Direct orders opened (000's)
438
438
Direct orders closed (000's)
263
263
Fee per file
$
2,567
$
2,567
Actual title claims paid
$
49
$
49
Cash flows used in operations
$
(4)
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)
Total opened orders*
682
492
592
544
438
379
456
505
Total opened orders per day*
11.0
7.8
9.3
8.5
7.2
6.0
7.2
7.9
Purchase % of opened orders
41
%
50
%
52
%
61
%
65
%
67
%
69
%
71
%
Refinance % of opened orders
59
%
50
%
48
%
39
%
35
%
33
%
31
%
29
%
Total closed orders*
377
417
409
359
263
301
339
362
Total closed orders per day*
6.1
6.6
6.4
5.6
4.3
4.8
5.4
5.7
Purchase % of closed orders
46
%
49
%
55
%
65
%
66
%
69
%
71
%
71
%
Refinance % of closed orders
54
%
51
%
45
%
35
%
34
%
31
%
29
%
29
%
Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)
Total commercial revenue
$
245
$
321
$
301
$
286
$
231
$
328
$
276
$
280
Total commercial opened orders
56.3
55.1
56.0
58.6
49.8
46.0
48.9
54.2
Total commercial closed orders
31.0
39.1
36.4
34.0
30.0
35.2
31.2
35.1
National commercial revenue
$
132
$
186
$
172
$
163
$
122
$
195
$
155
$
153
National commercial opened orders
21.5
22.6
23.8
25.3
20.6
19.1
19.8
23.0
National commercial closed orders
10.7
16.2
14.1
12.7
10.5
13.2
12.0
12.9
Total Fee Per File
Fee per file
$
2,224
$
2,384
$
2,459
$
2,677
$
2,567
$
2,803
$
2,623
$
2,579
Residential fee per file
$
1,744
$
1,792
$
1,928
$
2,075
$
1,964
$
2,003
$
2,032
$
2,051
Total commercial fee per file
$
7,900
$
8,200
$
8,300
$
8,400
$
7,700
$
9,300
$
8,800
$
8,000
National commercial fee per file
$
12,300
$
11,500
$
12,200
$
12,900
$
11,600
$
14,800
$
13,000
$
11,800
Total Staffing
Total field operations employees
12,500
12,300
12,200
12,000
11,700
11,800
12,400
12,500
* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In millions)
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and investment portfolio
$
5,378
$
5,760
Goodwill
2,726
2,727
Title plant
404
404
Total assets
10,204
10,677
Notes payable
839
838
Reserve for title claim losses
1,518
1,509
Secured trust deposits
826
791
Redeemable non-controlling interests
344
344
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
(16)
(17)
Total equity and non-controlling interests
5,460
5,709
Total equity attributable to common shareholders
5,132
5,382