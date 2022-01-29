WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that ACCSCIENT, LLC, a subsidiary of FutureTech Holding Company ("FTH"), a leader in information technology ("IT") and IT enabled services, has acquired IntraSystems, Inc., a company that specializes in the deployment and delivery of IT infrastructure, virtualization services, security, and cloud solutions. FOCUS represented FTH and ACCSCIENT in this transaction.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, FTH is a global conglomerate, with strategic holdings in many sectors, including financial, technical, real estate and infrastructure, energy, aviation, education, healthcare, trading, social responsibility, empowerment, and enablement. The mission of FTH has been to create a platform that acts as a launch pad, through various acquisitions, so it can build the infrastructure necessary for both organic and inorganic growth, as well as sustainability.
IntraSystems' mission has been to provide secure application delivery, virtualization services, cloud solutions, and secure network infrastructure solutions centered on the principles of excellence, service, and quality. The acquisition of IntraSystems supports ACCSCIENT's goal of building up its organization and continuing its growth and success.
"IntraSytems is our fifth closed transaction with FTH, and we are honored to be part of the company's exciting growth story. IntraSystems' breadth of services—from IT consulting and managed services to cloud consulting and infrastructure solutions—are a great fit for ACCSCIENT's core capabilities," stated George Shea, Managing Director of FOCUS.
About FOCUS Investment Banking
FOCUS' Software and IT Team has advised hundreds of leading software and information technology services businesses. Our international team of 10 investment bankers and two senior advisors leverages years of experience in the information technology sector—both domestically and abroad—to personally manage your transaction from inception to a successful close. Our team understands that the information technology industry has grown considerably and the financial needs of its participants have become more complex. We continue to achieve a very high close rate on buy side, sell side, and corporate finance mandates.
