WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that a majority stake in Strolleria, LLC, a multichannel retailer of high-end baby gear, has been acquired by Weave Growth Partners, a Silicon Valley-based private investment firm, and Peninsula Capital Partners, a Detroit-based private equity firm. FOCUS advised Strolleria in this transaction.
Founded by Drew Venzke and Amy Venzke in 2016, Strolleria sells high-end baby gear such as strollers, car seats, high chairs, play yards and related accessories. Typical customers are parents who value brand image and high-quality products and demand a high-touch and collaborative shopping experience.
Ty Clutterbuck, Partner at Peninsula, stated, "Strolleria is going to benefit from the major shift to e-commerce that is happening in the parenting category. We are excited about the growth that lies ahead of the company and are thrilled to partner with Weave to execute on these opportunities."
"We are really impressed with the business Strolleria has built because of its deep knowledge of product lines and a superior customer service experience," Austin Neudecker, Managing Partner at Weave Growth Partners, added. "We look forward to helping the company expand and continue to help new parents navigate what can sometimes be a confusing journey."
According to George Shea, Managing Director of FOCUS Investment Banking, "The major differentiators that Drew and Amy have established for their business have been admirable, to say the least. Their in-depth content marketing and search engine optimization strategies have paid off in creating a high-growth company with great consumer acceptance."
