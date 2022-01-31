WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that Velmed, Inc. ("Velmed"), a South Carolina-based manufacturer of medical devices for the operating room and sterile processing department, has been acquired by Canadian Hospital Specialties Limited ("CHS"), a portfolio company of Flexpoint Ford, LLC. FOCUS advised Velmed in this transaction.
The acquisition of Velmed will broaden CHS's footprint in the operating room, sterile processing department, and medical device reprocessing in the acute channel. Velmed's latex-free Stopper® Care System represents a market-leading portfolio of tray protectors used to prevent tears in the sterile wrappings on surgical trays. This acquisition builds on CHS's rapidly expanding presence in the United States while continuing to provide value for Canadian customers.
CHS welcomes the new Velmed team members and looks forward to working with all of its valued customers in the future.
