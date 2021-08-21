NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **Henri Now a Hurricane** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, and Western Monmouth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 360 miles south-southeast of Atlantic City NJ or about 360 miles south-southeast of Dover DE - 34.4N 72.5W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Henri is approximately 360 miles south southeast of Atlantic City. Henri will track north northeastward along the Eastern Seaboard through tonight. Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England on Sunday. The main threat with this system is very heavy rain leading to flash flooding across much of the region. Tropical storm force winds are possible in portions of E Central New Jersey. With a full moon this weekend, minor coastal flooding is also expected, primarily with the high tide this evening along the New Jersey Coast. Minor coastal flooding may linger with the Sunday evening high tide. Dangerous marine conditions will develop over the northern Atlantic Waters with strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents. Seas will build to six to ten feet. A high risk for rip currents is expected to continue through at least Sunday for the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across Central and northern New Jersey. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across southern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delmarva. * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across East Central New Jersey. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across other portions of New Jersey. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delmarva. However, minor tidal flooding is expected with the high tide this evening along portions of the New Jersey coast. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delmarva. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.