BOULDER, Colo., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance today announced that Folio Photonics Inc., a pioneer of optical solutions for data storage, has joined the organization, a collaboration of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that collectively support the use of active archive solutions for data lifecycle management.
"Active archive systems strategically address the relentless rate of data growth with a modern approach that enables users to cost-effectively access, manage, and derive value from massive volumes of archival data," said Rich Gadomski, co-chairman of the Active Archive Alliance and head of tape evangelism at FUJIFILM Recording Media, USA, Inc. "Organizations are increasingly adopting active archive solutions as part of their data transformation strategies. Folio Photonics expands the Active Archive Alliance's ecosystem and breadth of innovation, and we are pleased to welcome them."
Active archives enable organizations to derive value from their vast and growing data sets and are an increasingly important part of data management roadmaps. An active archive leverages an intelligent data management layer and enables online access to data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of which tier it resides in the storage hierarchy. Active archive file systems span multiple media types, including flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud (public or private), file, block or object storage systems.
Folio Photonics empowers a new era of active archival storage via its nanophotonic data storage technology. Folio's breakthrough technology combines market-leading energy efficiency, cyber-security, and long life with the lowest cost of ownership, creating an ideal archive solution to satisfy the market's demand. Folio was spun out of Case Western Reserve University in 2015 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio with offices in Longmont, Colorado.
"Folio Photonics utilizes advanced photonics and new materials for cost-effective photonic data storage that has a 100+ year life, uses minimal energy and is highly cyber-resilient," said Steven Santamaria, CEO of Folio Photonics. "Active archive solutions frequently utilize multiple forms of media. We envision photonic storage media as an ideal complement to hard drives and tape media, creating an ideal active archive to satisfy any workload while remaining cost-effective and adhering to stringent cyber-security/compliance requirements."
About the Active Archive Alliance The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Members and sponsors include FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Atempo, ELLKAY, Folio Photonics, IBM, Iron Mountain, Legacy Data Access, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, StrongBox Data Solutions, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.
