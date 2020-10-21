Following the Successful Merger of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Rewards Loyalty Program Expands to 18 New Properties and Grows Membership by 20 Percent

Now With More Than 55 Properties Nationwide, Caesars Rewards is the Largest Loyalty Program in the World Caesars Rewards Awarded No. 1 in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice for "Best Players Club"