LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangerous Demos, a competition of the riskiest and entertaining technology demonstrations, will be held at ClueCon 2020, the annual open source conference for developers, by developers, and brought to you by FreeSWITCH. This year, ClueCon will be in a different format, entirely virtual, dubbed ClueCon Deconstructed, and will be held August 4th - 6th, with all sessions streamed live on the web.
Dangerous Demos was started in 2012 by renowned industry veteran James Body, founder of Telet Research, to identify new and emerging technologies that can eventually be deployed by carriers and mobile operators. This year's Dangerous Demos will be a part of the three-day, pandemic-safe event on Thursday, August 6th, from 10 am-11:30 CST.
"The idea behind the Dangerous Demos series of competitions has really evolved over the years," said James Body. "Bringing Dangerous Demos to ClueCon 8 years ago was the natural event to have developers prove their experience and abilities by pushing the envelope of new ideas in a competitive environment, all based upon open source communications software, including class-leading FreeSWITCH. To win one of the Dangerous Demos 3D laser-etched trophies is not easy; anyone with one or more of these sitting on their mantle can quite rightly class themselves as a fearless pioneer of Open Source – a true Original Geek."
Awards are given in three categories, two selected by the judges, and one, by the audience using SMS voting:
- The Swan, for the demo that is high in difficulty to pull off but looks so easy
- Most Entertaining, determined by audience vote
- Crash and Burn, perhaps the most coveted of all three, for the demo that fails most spectacularly.
Developers interested in being part of this year's Dangerous Demos should submit an entry using the online entry form.
This year, Dangerous Demos is being sponsored by Fonative, the Compliant Communications™ Company. It will again be hosted by James Body, founder of Telet Research, and Andy Abramson, CEO of Comunicano.
"Supporting ClueCon and Dangerous Demos, this year is Fonative's way of empowering one of telecom's most important Open Source communities and the FreeSWITCH developers. Year after year, they continue to produce some of the industry's most reliable and adaptable code that powers so much of the telecommunications world today," said Steve Smith, founder and CEO of Fonative. "I look forward to seeing what developers from all over the world do this year as they make use of FreeSWITCH and SignalWire's APIs."
About Fonative
Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing Compliant Communications™ as a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). The company's technology enables developers to easily incorporate calling and messaging capabilities into business applications, without the need to maintain servers, infrastructure, network, and telecommunication carriers. Combining carrier-grade technology with advanced call center capabilities and regulatory compliance, Fonative is the only suite of telecommunication services to meet the stringent requirements necessary in key industries such as medical, financial services, and government. For more information about Fonative's Compliant Communications efforts, visit the company's website, www.fonative.com.
