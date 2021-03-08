SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOND Bone Broth, the world's finest bone broth crafted for taste, announces it has hired Tara Lane as Chief Operations Officer and is now Whole30 and Certified Organic. The news of the official certification and hiring of a veteran culinary executive further accentuates the brand's commitment to providing the highest quality all-natural products that are a shelf staple for their delicious flavorings and health benefits.
In her role at FOND, Lane focuses on growth strategy through product innovation, operations, supply chain management, and partnerships. She draws on her experiences as a decorated chef, food activist, and culinary consultant.
"FOND is at the perfect moment to bring on the powerhouse that is Tara Lane," says Founder and CEO Alysa Seeland. "We looked for a COO for a long time and I could not be more excited to continue to navigate our explosive growth with her expertise. Tara and I had deep professional admiration for one another for the past two years and the opportunity to invite her to join me at the helm is absolutely the best way to begin this next chapter for FOND."
Before joining FOND in 2021, Lane was the Vice President of Food Innovation of Snap Kitchen, a healthy, prepared meals startup in Austin, Texas. At SNAP, she led the product pipeline, third-party CPG products, and wholesale distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market.
Prior to that, she was the Executive Pastry Chef of the James Beard award-winning restaurants Blackbird and Avec in Chicago. Lane also served as the first Programming Director for Common Threads, a non-profit dedicated to educating inner-city youth about nutrition and healthy cooking. She has led R&D teams to pioneer product pipelines for large corporations including Starbucks, Quaker Foods, and Naked Brands as well.
Lane has a master's degree in design methods from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a bachelor of fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
In Lane's words: "I spent the past 5 years of my career selecting, manufacturing, and promoting thousands of healthy CPG and prepared food products. From the moment I experienced Fond in 2018, I knew it was a special product and brand from a great company. When the opportunity arose to work with Alysa to help catalyze their growth, I jumped at it, because I believed I could make an immediate impact in the business and in the lives of its growing customer base."
FOND Bone Broth is a broth for sipping and cooking without chemical preservatives and is sold in grocery stores across the U.S., including Sprouts and HEB. It is brewed similar to beer and infused like tea, creating a flavorful tonic while banning blandness in the process. Its unique flavor combinations make it unlike any other broth on the market.
For more information, visit https://fondbonebroth.com.
About FOND Bone Broth:
FOND Bone Broth is the world's finest bone broth crafted for taste. Certified Organic, Keto, Paleo, and Whole30, it's unlike any other on the market with unique flavorful combinations that make any recipe better. FOND means foundation or base in French. Bone broth is the FOUNDATION of our culinary and nutritional lives. Follow them on Instagram @fondbonebroth.
