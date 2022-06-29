AAEA annual meeting invited paper session

MILWAUKEE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting session "Food Inflation during the Pandemic: Dissecting Supply Chains and Scanner Data" authors aim to empirically dissect the sources and effects of ongoing food inflation.

The first paper applies innovative techniques to decompose the various channels of inflation along the agri-food supply chain. The next paper employs scanner level data to unpack the sources of demand and supply disruption. The last paper uses scanner level information to develop measures for 'stock-out' rates and analyzes its relationship with price changes and sales patterns.

Papers in this session:

  • Decomposition of the Food at Home Inflation during the Pandemic

Presented by: Michael Adjemian

  • Consumer Demand for Food at Home and Food Away from Home and Implications for Derived Demand for Agricultural Commodities – Understanding Economic Linkages During the Pandemic-era Food Markets

Presented by: Joseph Balagtas

  • Stocking up and stocking out: food retail stock-outs, consumer demand, and prices during the pandemic

Presented by: Patrick McLaughlin

This session will take place on August 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm Pacific in the room Platinum 5 at the Marriott Anaheim and virtual.

If you are interested in attending the 2022 AAEA Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page. All registrants will have full access to all session's virtual component.

